ACT Entertainment Reinforces Commitment to Theatrical Education and Innovation at USITT 2026

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, MARCH 4, 2026 ― ACT Entertainment is deepening its investment in the future of live entertainment as a premier sponsor of the 2026 Annual Conference & Stage Expo hosted by the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT). Taking place March 18-21 at the Long Beach Convention Center in California, the event brings together educators, students, manufacturers and professionals who are shaping the next generation of theatre and live production.

ACT’s sponsorship of the event reflects a broader strategic commitment to support the future that USITT represents ― from theatre and education to live events and emerging entertainment technologies. Through hands-on training, career-focused panel discussions and collaborative programming via ACT Academy, the company is investing directly in workforce development and practical skills training designed to prepare students for today’s increasingly sophisticated production environments.

“USITT represents the next generation of designers, programmers and technicians who will shape the future of live entertainment,” says Ryan Hindinger, Market Manager, Lighting, ACT Entertainment. “As a premier sponsor, we are proud to support not only the celebration of theatre and live production, but also the hands-on education and development that empower students and professionals alike.”

In addition to exhibiting at the event, ACT is prioritizing education, mentorship and access, helping to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world applications. As entertainment technologies evolve at an unprecedented pace, ACT’s presence at USITT 2026 spotlights its role not only as a manufacturer and distributor but also as a long-term partner for the educational and theatrical communities.

To highlight these efforts, ACT is hosting a variety of sponsored events, training sessions and a raffle with winners announced throughout the show.

OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION

ACT will sponsor the Opening Night Reception, welcoming attendees following the showcase on Wednesday, March 18,from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Terrace Theatre lobby. Guests will enjoy refreshments while exploring special exhibits and connecting with fellow attendees and exhibitors to kick off the week.

ACT ACADEMY TRAINING & EDUCATION SESSIONS

Throughout the conference, ACT Academy will host a series of in-depth technical trainings and career-focused discussions designed to equip emerging and established professionals with practical skills.

PDW: Moving Light Repair & Maintenance

In collaboration with the USITT Lighting Commission, ACT is supporting a sold-out Professional Development Workshop, focused on moving light repair and fixtures maintenance, on Wednesday, March 18. Bruce Hamburg, Service Manager from ACT’s Burbank location, will assist with hands-on instruction during this event.

Step Into the Mix with Green Hippo

ACT Academy invites attendees to explore real-time video playback with Hippotizer media servers from Green Hippo. Led by Anthony Vasquez, this introductory seminar covers essential concepts from upload to output and provides a foundation for integrating video into live productions. This event will take place at S7 ATC Seaside Suites in the Convention Center on Thursday, March 19, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; on Friday, March 20, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. and Saturday, March 21, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Getting to Know grandMA3

Participants can get hands-on experience with the grandMA3 platform from MA Lighting. This session breaks down hardware, software and programming fundamentals for modern lighting control. It will take place at S7 ATC Seaside Suites in the Convention Center on Thursday, March 19, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. with Justin Seithel; on Friday, March 20 from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. with McKay Kinsey and from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. with Justin Seithel.

Futureproofing Your Lighting Career

This panel discussion, led by Miles Dudgeon, explores the ways in which educational institutions can balance traditional theatre training with the evolving demands of modern entertainment technology. It is taking place on Friday, March 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at S1 Seaside Suites in the Convention Center.

Introduction to Live Tracking

This session introduces real-time tracking systems and demonstrates how they can transform lighting, sound and video design while giving performers greater freedom of movement. It is being held at S7 ATC Seaside Suites in the Convention Center on Saturday, March 21, from 11:30 to 12:45 p.m. with Dustin Barnes.

grandMA3 Special Topics: Timecode

An in-depth overview of Timecode programming within the grandMA3 platform, including practical setup and implementation strategies is being held at S7 ATC Seaside Suites in the Convention Center on Saturday, March 21, from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. with Dustin Barnes.

ACT ACADEMY OFFICE HOURS

ACT Academy is keeping its doors open for attendees, who are invited to bring their questions and get hands-on with technologies from MA Lighting, Green Hippo and zactrack during open office hours at S7 ATC Seaside Suites in the Convention Center, between the scheduled sessions and during breaks from the show floor.

By combining sponsorship, education and real-world training, ACT continues its mission to equip the entertainment community with the tools, knowledge and support needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.