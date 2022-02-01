ACT Entertainment Hosts Educational Sessions and Hands-on Learning Spaces for USITT 2024 Attendees

Brand Presents Various Educational Sessions, Hands-on Learning Space and More

SEATTLE, MARCH 11, 2024 ― Heading into USITT 2024 with an emphasis on education, ACT Entertainment, the industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of live performance and music equipment, will host a total of six educational sessions at this year’s show in Room Chelan 5 (downstairs). The demo room will also serve as a learning space for hands-on product experiences for attendees. Additionally, the ACT booth (Booth 2611) will showcase the latest solutions from the company’s various manufactured and distributed brands, including Ayrton, MA Lighting, MDG, Robert Juliat and zactrack.

“ACT Entertainment is at the center of USITT each year because it’s the perfect venue to meet the professional creatives who will take the exciting new entertainment technologies ACT brings to market and transform them into incredible live event experiences,” says Ryan Hindinger, ACT Entertainment Market Manager: Concert Touring and Live Experiences. “We look forward to once again delivering inspiration to production professionals of the future.”

Due to popular demand at last year’s show, five of the educational sessions will focus on MA Lighting’s grandMA3 console. Founded on the legacy of the previous grandMA consoles, the grandMA3 represents a radical re-think of what’s possible from a lighting control platform. The elegant new system architecture incorporates new fixtures, features and effects-handling at its very heart.

Titled “Getting to Know grandMA3,” each of these hour-long sessions will feature a full overview of the latest console and how it works. The demonstrations will be presented by ACT Technical Support Team Members Amanda Gougelmann and Dustin Barnes, on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Friday at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. Attendees will be provided with access to hands-on experience with the console during open learning periods at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Additionally, a deeper dive into zactrack, the automated tracking system designed for use with lighting, audio and other automation, will take place on Friday from 2 to 3:15 p.m. in the same space. Gougelmann and Barnes will take on the discussion of real time tracking and the benefits of using the system in a session called “Real Time Tracking.” Attendees will also be able to get a closer look at zactrack either on display at the ACT booth or on the USITT mainstage, which will feature a deployed zactrack mini.

Finally, ACT Entertainment is sponsoring a variety of events throughout the show, including the Annual USITT Party on Friday evening at the Museum of Pop Culture.

For a comprehensive schedule of events at USITT 2024, visit: https://s7.goeshow.com/usitt/annual/2024/Conference_Schedule.cfm.