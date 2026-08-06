ACT Entertainment Honored with Neutrik Group Americas’ Partner of the Year Award

The Award Recognizes ACT’s Outstanding Sales Performance, Marketing Collaboration and Long-standing Commitment to the NEUTRIK® Brand

JACKSON, MISSOURI, AUGUST 6, 2026 ― ACT Entertainment, one of the world’s preeminent manufacturers and distributors of audio, video and lighting technology for the entertainment industry, is proud to announce that it has been named the recipient of Neutrik Group Americas’ Partner of the Year Award. Presented annually, the award recognizes brand partners that demonstrate exceptional performance, collaboration and commitment to the NEUTRIK® brand and its customers.

ACT Entertainment was selected for its outstanding partnership with Neutrik Group Americas throughout 2025, reflecting not only strong sales performance, but also an ongoing investment in marketing initiatives, customer education, technical support and collaborative business development. The award also acknowledges ACT’s long-standing relationship with Neutrik Group Americas, which is built on trust, professionalism and a shared commitment to delivering high-quality solutions to customers across the professional audio, broadcast, entertainment and systems integration markets.”

“Being recognized as Neutrik Group Americas’ Partner of the Year is a tremendous honor for our team,” says Ben Saltzman, CEO of ACT Entertainment. “Our relationship with Neutrik Group has been built over many years of shared innovation, customer service and partner support. We are grateful for this award and look forward to continuing to grow our relationship for many years to come.”

In addition to sales performance, Partner of the Year recipients are evaluated on marketing efforts, communications, responsiveness, teamwork and long-term commitment to mutual success.

“ACT Entertainment has consistently demonstrated what it means to be a true partner,” says Stacy Kaskon, Director of Key Accounts & System Integration, Neutrik Group Americas. “Whether collaborating on new opportunities, supporting training and education initiatives, navigating market challenges or driving growth, the ACT team continues to invest in our relationship and shared success. Their professionalism, collaborative approach and commitment to the NEUTRIK brand made ACT a natural choice for this recognition.”

As a longtime Neutrik Group America’s partner, ACT Entertainment provides customers throughout North America with access to a variety of professional equipment that feature NEUTRIK’s industry-leading portfolio of professional connectivity solutions. The recognition reinforces both companies’ commitment to delivering reliable products and exceptional support to the markets they serve.