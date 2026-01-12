ACT Entertainment Highlights PK Sound Ts15 Compact Intelligent Subwoofer at NAMM 2026

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, JANUARY 12, 2026 — ACT Entertainment will present the PK Sound Ts15 intelligent subwoofer at the 2026 NAMM Show (Demo Room 18806). As the compact low-frequency offering in the Trinity range, the industry’s first series of robotically controlled line source systems, this high-output, low-profile enclosure offers outstanding low-frequency performance with an operating range of 33-130 Hz and peak SPLs of 136.5 dB.

Ts15 was designed to empower users to handle the widest array of potential applications with the fewest individual products. This module delivers unmatched power and impact in its class, along with incredibly tight transient response — all in a compact form factor to maximize versatility.

Ts15 features a front-loaded, long-excursion 15″ transducer in a bass reflex design for clean and punchy output. A large vent enables high SPL performance with minimal port distortion. PK Sound’s proprietary VE platform single field-replaceable module located on the rear of the cabinet contains the 2,400 W Class D amplifier, control electronics and power supply.

Onboard DSP and AVB end points simplify set-up and calibration while optimizing acoustic performance, all routed through Neutrik’s DR Series of IP65-rated connectors for maximum stability.

Network-based Auto-array via PK .dynamics software allows each Ts15 to recognize its position within the system for improved accuracy and simplifies advanced deployments including cardioid configurations and arc delays.

Integrated rigging hardware allows for modules to be securely ground-stacked or flown as single units in a wide array of configurations via an optional Bracket Set. An M20 pole mount thread is also located atop the unit and an optional Caster Kit is easily installed for portability.

Its low-profile design allows Ts15 to fit in a wide variety of spaces and efficiently pack for global transport, making it an ideal solution for both mobile and installed applications.

Ts15 is currently available to order through PK Sound’s global distribution network. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of PK Sound in North America.