ACT Entertainment Celebrates Latest Corporate Changes at the 2024 NAMM Show

Company Starts New Year With Updated Look and New Brands in its Roster

ANAHEIM, CA, JANUARY 16, 2024 ― ACT Entertainment, the industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of live performance and music equipment, has a lot to celebrate as 2024 begins. In addition to launching a new corporate logo and forthcoming website, the company heads into the year with new brands and divisions. Included among its latest acquisitions and partnerships are Visual Productions, PK Sound and, most recently, tvONE — the combination of which will see ACT dive more fully into the fixed installation, professional sound and video production markets. The company looks forward to discussing these latest developments with 2024 NAMM Show attendees at its booth (#11513) and the PK Sound Demo Room (#18814).

“At ACT Entertainment, we are passionate about helping our clients realize their creative vision and are continually on the lookout for cutting edge products,” says Ben Saltzman, CEO, ACT Entertainment. “These three brands not only help us deliver on this promise, but also expand our reach into new markets and industries. We look forward to supplying new and existing customers with a fuller array of audiovisual solutions that will enhance their productions and viewer experiences.”

Announced in mid-2023, ACT’s partnership with Visual Productions has already led to an increased brand awareness for the Dutch lighting control company, specifically in the United States. Visual Productions’ Managing Director Maarten Engels initially described the partnership as a synergy that will strengthen both brands. With Visual Productions in its roster, ACT Entertainment increases its position in the systems integration market and now offers high-end lighting control solutions across the board, both for entertainment and fixed applications. ACT will showcase the latest Visual Productions solutions at NAMM.

This past fall, ACT Entertainment announced its partnership with PK Sound, a robotic line array company from Canada. In addition to being the catalyst for the creation of ACT’s forthcoming Live Sound Division, the partnership will further strengthen the company’s position in the systems integration market as it can now offer a full complement of AV solutions. PK Sound CEO Jeremy Bridge cited the potential for augmented sales opportunities in North America as pivotal to his own business growth plans. ACT will present PK Sound’s latest line array system at its NAMM booth as well as the ACT Entertainment/PK Sound demo room.

Finally, last month, ACT Entertainment announced its acquisition of tvONE, a leading visual processing signal distribution and media playback solutions company that is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, marking ACT’s first foray into video equipment. Included in the acquisition is tvONE’s Green Hippo line of media servers and digital display products, which are found across a wide spectrum of markets. tvONE President Andy Fliss identified ACT’s reach in the live events market as one that will be crucial to the continued growth of tvONE brands.

Since pivoting from strictly lighting solutions in 2017, ACT Entertainment has completed multiple acquisitions, bringing RapcoHorizon, Lava Cable, ProCo Sound and RAT Distortion, among other industry-leading brands, under its banner. With the new corporate branding and forthcoming website, which will bring all brands under one domain, the company aims to further emphasize the cohesiveness of its offerings for customers throughout the entertainment industry. Company representatives will be available at the 2024 NAMM Show (Booth 11513 and Demo Room 18814) to discuss these developments and all of its brands’ latest offerings.