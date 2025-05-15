Acme Worawat Named “Most Influential Person in Blockchain & Crypto 2025” at the Middle East Blockchain Awards

In recognising the leadership and impact in emerging technologies, Acme Worawat was presented with the award of “Most Influential Person in Blockchain & Crypto 2025” at the prestigious Middle East Blockchain Awards (MEBA). Held at the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai, the ceremony brought together leaders shaping the future of Web3, artificial intelligence, and decentralized finance.

Among other high-profile awards, OKX received the title of “Most Powerful Centralized Exchange (CEX) 2025”, underscoring its global influence in the crypto market.

The MEBA 2025 judging panel included:

Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Founder & CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Center, and recipient of the Special Recognition Award;

Gareth Van Zyl, Editor of Gulf Business;

Scott Melker, host of The Wolf of All Streets podcast and #CryptoTownHall;

Saqr Ereiqat, Secretary General of the Dubai Digital Asset Association;

Megan Plisky, known in the space as “Crypto Megan”.

Additional judges from across the blockchain, fintech, and AI sectors also took part, reflecting the region’s commitment to advancing frontier technologies.

About Acme Worawat

Acme Worawat, also known as Worawat Narknawdee, is a Thai entrepreneur and self-made billionaire recognized as a pioneer in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. He began mining Bitcoin in 2012 and has since become one of Asia’s largest Bitcoin holders, with a portfolio exceeding 11,000 BTC.

Acme Worawat is the founder of ACET ($ACT), a digital currency with over 159,277 holders and a trading volume surpassing $469 million.

Acme is also the founder of Traderist, an organization dedicated to providing free financial education and life skills to empower individuals globally.

Upon receiving the award, Acme Worawat stated:

“I am deeply honored to receive this award, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the community for believing in me and supprt for me.

This recognition doesn’t belong to me alone-it belongs to the entire ecosystem of builders, thinkers, and believers who are shaping the decentralized future together.

I’m humbled to stand among so many pioneers and inspired every day by the passion of this community. The Middle East is rising as a global force in Blockchain and Crypto, and this is only the beginning.

ACT is the people.”

The Middle East Blockchain Awards continues to position United Arab Emirates as a global hub for digital asset innovation, convening investors, developers, and visionaries driving the next phase of technological transformation.

