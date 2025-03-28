Ace Virtual Shooting and SIG SAUER Launch “SIG Experience” Collaboration

DALLAS, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ace Virtual Shooting, the leading shooting simulator, and SIG SAUER are pleased to announce an exclusive collaboration to release – The SIG Experience – a new dimension in shooting for enthusiasts worldwide. Featuring SIG replica handsets and VR SIG Electro-Optics, the ACE marksmanship simulator lets fans experience SIG in an all-new, groundbreaking environment. For current members of the thriving Ace community, this collaboration unlocks more opportunity to build skills and connect with SIG enthusiasts from wherever you are.

This Ace/SIG collaboration includes licensed replica SIG P320 X-FIVE LEGION and P365 X-MACRO Comp handsets. Users can equip their virtual handset with a SIG ROMEO3MAX red dot optic or other available options and shoot through hundreds of courses of fire in the virtual world, which will include the SHOOT SIG competition series.

“Together, Ace and SIG share a passion to promote the shooting sports in a fun, safe, and convenient way,” began Robby Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer, SIG SAUER. “This is an exciting collaboration and offers SIG enthusiasts a new way to interact with our brand and with each other while improving their skills.”

Revolutionizing the Shooting Experience

Ace Virtual Shooting develops users’ skills with unlimited virtual ammo to shoot dry-fire drills, mini-games, and skill-building exercises. With the use of a Meta Quest 2, 3, or 3S VR headset, users can track their training, compete against other players, and review real-time analytics of their speed, accuracy, and precision.

“The realism of the Ace Virtual Shooting environment is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. It’s incredibly fun and parallels the live fire drills I shoot with my SIG P320MAX when I am training,” said Max Michel, Team SIG Captain and World Champion Professional Shooter. “Ace Virtual Shooting is the closest thing to live fire training, and I recommend it to anyone looking to hone their skills or maintain their edge.”

The SIG Experience in Ace redefines how sport shooting enthusiasts engage with their craft. With realistic firearm physics, authentic physical handsets, and AI-driven performance tracking, this collaboration delivers immense value for users of all skill levels.

“Ace is more than a training tool—it’s the start of an exciting new movement for the global shooting community,” said Conor Donahue, CEO of Ace Virtual Shooting. “SIG SAUER has built an incredible legacy of precision, innovation, and performance. Ace is proud to partner with them in offering people a compelling new way to connect with SIG products, enjoy shooting with friends, and build skills.”

Availability

All Ace products, including the SIG-licensed P320 X-FIVE LEGION and P365 X-MACRO COMP handsets, are meticulously constructed to provide a realistic user experience and long-term reliability, and they are proudly made in the U.S.A. in Texas. Handsets start at $199 and an Ace Club Membership is required to compete in the SIG Experience.

Click here for the press kit.

Please visit acexr.com to learn more, purchase a handset, and join the community.

About Ace Virtual Shooting

Ace Virtual Shooting offers skill-building, fun, and competition to enthusiasts around the globe. Combining a virtual reality app with over a hundred shooting stages and a realistic physical handset, it makes dry-fire training enjoyable and convenient. Ace unlocks the thrill of shooting for people of all ability levels from the comfort of their homes. To learn more about Ace Virtual Shooting, explore its virtual shooting offerings, or to join the Ace Community, visit www.acexr.com .

