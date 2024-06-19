Accredited by the Academy Awards® Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2024 George Lucas Award (Grand Prix) Goes to “SEN” by Win Morisaki

The winners of Best Short Awards including Live-Action, Non-Fiction, Animation and Hoppy Happy Award were announced

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, one of the largest international short film festivals in Asia, accredited by the US Academy Awards® held its Award Ceremony which was the closing of the 26th year.

The 2024 film festival featured short films that illuminate “life, living and the world we live in,” with the theme “Illuminate Your Life ~ Illuminate living, illuminate the world.” The filmmakers gathered from 114 countries and regions around the world with the aim of spreading this message by shining a light on the viewers’ own lives through their creations, and by providing a place where empathy, discovery, and emotion are born, along with an opportunity to open their eyes to the world. SSFF & ASIA 2024 screened and held events for approximately 270 shorts selected from a total 4,936 submitted films.

At the awards ceremony, addition to the Hoppy Happy Award and Kodansha Cinema Creators’ Lab, Best Short Awards of Live Action Competition (International, Asia International, Japan), Non-Fiction Competition and Animation Competition as well as the Grand-Prix = George Lucas Award, which will lead the way to next year’s Academy Awards were announced.

Jury members presented each awards and finally, the George Lucas Award went to “Sen” by Win Morisaki. The winner of the Grand Prix was also given a balcony stateroom for two sailing on Queen Elizabeth’s 2025 Japan season as a supplementary prize.

“Short films require an effort to convey one’s innermost thoughts honestly and in detail. I was moved by the group of works created by gently wrapping up such treasures” (Jury member: Hiromi Nagasaku) “Death, which is an eternal theme and which we face all the time, and the things we want to leave behind for the future in our daily activities. Many of the works depicted things we human beings must not forget.” (Jury member: Tomoyuki Sugiyama) “Exciting, stimulating, thought-provoking and moving, with stories from diverse countries and an awareness of the issues. Through the images, I felt hope that the world would move towards peace.” (Jury member: Hiroshi Fujioka).

Jury members gave comments and all the awards results announced at the Award Ceremony are as follows. The Official Competition nominated films, including the award-winning films, will be available at SSFF & ASIA 2024’s Online Grand Theatre until June 30 (Sunday). https://www.shortshortsonline.org

