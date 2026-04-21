Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Duct Cleaning/Air Conditioner & Furnace Contractor in Northern Alberta

Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Duct Cleaning/Air Conditioner & Furnace Contractor category, celebrating its long-standing reputation for dependable service, expert workmanship and outstanding customer care. This recognition highlights the company’s continued commitment to helping homeowners maintain safe, efficient and comfortable living environments.

Serving Edmonton and surrounding communities since 1995, Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning has built a strong reputation as a trusted, family-owned business. For 31 years, the company has focused on delivering reliable home comfort solutions while treating every client with care, respect and professionalism.

Acclaimed! offers a full range of heating, cooling and indoor air quality services designed to support year-round comfort. From professional duct cleaning and furnace maintenance to air conditioning installation, repair and maintenance, the company ensures that each home operates efficiently and safely. They also specialized in air filtration solutions, installation, repair, and maintenance for often underserved items such as humidifiers, garage heaters, and hot water tanks (hot water heaters). By using proven techniques and high-quality equipment, the team helps improve air quality, system performance and overall energy efficiency.

A defining feature of Acclaimed! is its customer-first approach. The team prides itself on clear communication, honest recommendations and dependable service that homeowners can trust. Every service call is handled with attention to detail, ensuring that work is completed correctly and to a high standard.

The company’s longevity reflects its consistent dedication to quality and to relationships within the community. Many clients have relied on Acclaimed! for years, valuing the team’s reliability, responsiveness and commitment to doing the job right the first time.

Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful achievement for the team. “We are honoured to receive this recognition,” said the team at Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning. “For over three decades, we have been committed to providing reliable service and treating our clients like family. Winning this award for the 11th year in a row also shows our clients’ confidence in us. This award reflects the trust our community has placed in us, and we are grateful for their continued support.”

The Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate excellence within their industry and maintain strong customer satisfaction. For Acclaimed!, this recognition reinforces its position as a trusted provider of heating, cooling and duct cleaning services in Northern Alberta.

Homeowners are invited to experience the reliable service and care that have made Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning, a leading name in home comfort for 31 years.

About Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning

Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning is a locally family-owned company serving Edmonton since 1995. For 31 years, the company has built its reputation on exceptional client care, high-quality workmanship and treating every customer like family. Specializing in duct cleaning, heating and cooling services, Acclaimed! is committed to delivering reliable home comfort solutions that clients can feel and count on. To learn more, visit www.acclaimedfurnace.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire