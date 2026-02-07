Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy Launches Advanced Certification Program Focused on Ethical, Applied Training

The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy, led by Robin Popowich, Registered and Board Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, announces the launch of its Advanced Clinical Hypnotherapy Certification Program, providing students with hands-on, trauma-informed education.

The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy, founded by Robin Popowich, Registered and Board Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, has officially launched its Advanced Clinical Hypnotherapy Certification Program. This innovative program aims to provide aspiring hypnotherapists with a comprehensive, real-world education grounded in modern neuroscience, trauma-informed care, and ethical practice. With a focus on applied learning and professional development, the program is designed to equip students with the tools they need to navigate complex clinical settings and serve clients effectively.

The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy has long been known for its commitment to high standards in hypnotherapy education. Since its founding in 2017, the Academy has worked to refine its curriculum based on the latest research, input from graduates, and insights from global experts. The launch of the Advanced Certification Program marks a significant milestone in the Academy’s mission to raise the standards of hypnotherapy education and ensure that graduates are prepared for the challenges of modern practice.

The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy has recently been recognized as the “Best Hypnotherapy Training in the U.S. of 2026” , an honor announced and now live on BestofBestReview.com, a prestigious and exclusive authority in the industry. This recognition highlights the Academy’s commitment to excellence in hypnotherapy education and solidifies its position as a leader in the field.

“At the Academy, we believe that hypnotherapy is a powerful tool for healing,” says Robin Popowich, Founder of the Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy. “With this power comes great responsibility, and our program is designed to ensure that our students are not only skilled practitioners, but ethical professionals who are ready to serve their clients with integrity.”

A Focus on Ethics, Applied Learning, and Professional Development

What sets the Academy apart from other hypnotherapy training programs is its unwavering commitment to ethics and real-world, applied education. The Advanced Clinical Hypnotherapy Certification Program is the only program in the industry that offers fully live applied training, providing students with learning opportunities for all styles of learning. The curriculum emphasizes practical skills, clinical complexity, and client-centered care rather than focusing solely on scripts or theory.

“Hypnotherapy is a deeply personal and powerful form of therapy,” says Popowich. “To truly succeed in this field, students must learn how to work with real people, real emotions, and complex situations. That’s why our training goes beyond theory and includes practical, clinical experience.”

In addition to its hands-on approach, the Academy’s program is grounded in modern neuroscience and trauma-informed care. Students are trained to understand the psychological and physiological aspects of hypnotherapy, ensuring that they are equipped to work with clients who may have experienced trauma or other mental health challenges.

Screening for Ethics and Competence

Another key differentiator of the Academy is its selective admissions process. The Academy carefully screens applicants to ensure that only those with a genuine desire to help others are accepted into the program. This commitment to ethical practice is essential, particularly in an unregulated industry where individuals without proper training can cause harm to vulnerable clients.

“We are willing to turn applicants away if we believe they are not suited for this work,” says Popowich. “Hypnotherapy requires a strong ethical foundation, and we believe that it’s essential to maintain high standards to protect the public and the profession.”

By accepting only those who meet the Academy’s high standards, the Academy ensures that graduates are not only competent in their technical skills, but also equipped with the ethical framework necessary to provide the best possible care to clients.

Addressing the Impact of Cyberbullying in Hypnotherapy

In addition to providing world-class training, the Academy is also focused on addressing the growing issue of cyberbullying. After becoming the target of a sustained cyberbullying campaign herself, Popowich took a proactive approach by developing a free training program for certified hypnotherapists to help clients who have experienced online abuse.

The training, which blends neuroscience, trauma-informed care, and clinical strategies, is offered at no cost to ensure that hypnotherapists are equipped to help clients navigate the psychological impact of cyberbullying. This initiative underscores the Academy’s commitment to ethical practice and public safety.

“We know that cyberbullying is a real and growing problem,” Popowich explains. “As mental health professionals, it’s our responsibility to understand the impact of online harm and be prepared to support clients who are experiencing it. This free training is one way we can give back to the community and help our graduates serve their clients more effectively.”

About the Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy

The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy, founded by Robin Popowich, is a leading institution in hypnotherapy education. The Academy offers an Advanced Clinical Hypnotherapy Certification Program that focuses on applied training, ethics, and modern, trauma-informed care. Through its rigorous curriculum and professional development opportunities, the Academy ensures that its graduates are prepared to serve clients effectively and ethically in the field of hypnotherapy.

