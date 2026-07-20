AC Not Cooling During Seattle Heat Wave? 4 Things to Check Before Calling for Emergency Repair

As temperatures climb across the Seattle area, many homeowners are discovering that their air conditioner is running but not cooling the home effectively. While a sudden loss of cooling can be concerning during a heat wave, HVAC professionals say many common issues can be identified through a few simple checks before scheduling emergency service.

Josh Torgerson, HVAC Service Supervisor at Home Comfort Alliance , has spent more than two decades diagnosing cooling and heating issues in homes throughout Seattle, Everett, Redmond, Bellevue and surrounding communities.

“When an air conditioner stops working during a heat wave, people naturally want the quickest solution possible,” Torgerson said. “But the first step should always be understanding what’s causing the problem. Many issues can be repaired once they’re properly diagnosed.”

AC Not Cooling in Seattle? Try These Steps First

Before scheduling emergency AC service, homeowners can safely check several common issues that often affect cooling performance.

1. Check the Thermostat

Make sure the thermostat is set to “Cool” and that the desired temperature is lower than the current room temperature. If the thermostat screen is blank, the system may have lost power or require new batteries.

2. Inspect the Air Filter

A dirty air filter can restrict airflow, making it difficult for an air conditioner to cool the home efficiently during periods of high demand. If the filter appears clogged with dust or debris, replacing it may improve performance.

3. Verify Power to the System

Check the home’s electrical panel for a tripped breaker. Homeowners can reset a breaker once, but if it trips again, it’s best to contact a qualified technician. Repeated breaker trips may indicate an underlying electrical issue.

4. Look and Listen

Check whether the outdoor unit is operating and listen for unusual sounds such as buzzing, clicking or grinding. Homeowners should also look for water around indoor equipment or ice buildup on refrigerant lines. These observations can help technicians diagnose problems more efficiently.

Why Cooling Problems Increase During Heat Waves

As temperatures rise, air conditioning systems are forced to run longer, and work harder than they have for most of the year. Problems that may have gone unnoticed during milder weather often become apparent during extended periods of heat.

According to Torgerson, HVAC companies commonly see increased service calls related to clogged filters, failed capacitors, restricted airflow, thermostat malfunctions and frozen evaporator coils during heat waves.

“Age alone doesn’t tell you what’s wrong with an air conditioner,” Torgerson said. “A proper diagnosis is important because it helps homeowners understand their options and make informed decisions based on the actual problem.”

Preventative Maintenance Can Reduce Summer Breakdowns

Many cooling issues can be prevented through regular maintenance which allows technicians to identify developing problems before they become system failures during peak summer conditions.

Homeowners should consider setting up routine maintenance with a reputable HVAC contractor to have their system inspected and the outdoor condenser coil professionally cleaned before each cooling season. Dirt and debris that accumulate on the coil can reduce efficiency, increase energy consumption and place additional strain on key components.

When Repair Makes Sense

Many common air conditioning problems can be repaired without replacing the entire system. Issues involving capacitors, fan motors, wiring, drain lines and airflow restrictions are often repairable when identified early.

That’s why Home Comfort Alliance focuses on accurate diagnostics before making recommendations. Rather than assuming replacement is necessary, technicians identify the root cause of the problem and walk homeowners through all available options, whether that means a repair, continued maintenance, or replacement.

When Replacement May Be the Better Choice

Replacement may be the most practical option when a system has experienced a major compressor failure, frequent costly repairs or relies on obsolete components that are no longer readily available. Homeowners should consider repair costs, system age and long-term efficiency when evaluating their options.

“The biggest mistake homeowners make during a heat wave is assuming the system needs to be replaced before anyone has confirmed what’s causing the issue,” Torgerson said. “Sometimes the solution is much simpler than people expect.”

For homeowners who determine that replacement is the best long-term financial decision, Home Comfort Alliance offers an online Instant Quote tool that provides a personalized system price range tailored to the home’s specifications in as little as 60 seconds. Homeowners can access the tool directly from their smartphone by visiting www.homecomfortalliance.com/hvac-repair-installation/ and clicking the “Get My HVAC Quote” button.

About Home Comfort Alliance

Home Comfort Alliance is a heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical service provider based in Seattle-Tacoma Metro. Since 1977, the company has served homeowners throughout the Puget Sound region, providing repair, maintenance and replacement services with a focus on accurate diagnostics, transparent recommendations and professional workmanship.

Media Contact

Timi Oyebanjo

Marketing Director, Home Comfort Alliance

info@homecomfortalliance.com

SOURCE: Home Comfort Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire