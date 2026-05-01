Abogados Fuertes Review Finds Los Angeles Pedestrian Fatalities Remain Above Pre-Vision Zero Levels

A decade after Los Angeles launched its Vision Zero traffic safety initiative, pedestrian fatalities remain higher than 2015 levels despite years of infrastructure investment, according to a review of California Highway Patrol crash data conducted by Los Angeles law firm Abogados Fuertes .

When Vision Zero was introduced in 2015, the city recorded 88 pedestrian deaths. Fatalities later climbed, reaching approximately 155 in both 2023 and 2024. Preliminary 2025 data shows a decline to 102 deaths, representing a reduction of more than 30 percent year over year, but still above the level reported at the program’s launch.

Over the past ten years, Los Angeles has funded roadway redesign projects including high-visibility crosswalks, traffic calming measures, upgraded signals, and pedestrian lighting, particularly in corridors identified as high-risk. The initiative was designed to eliminate traffic deaths by 2025.

While the recent decline may indicate improvement, the longer-term trajectory raises questions about program efficiency and outcome measurement relative to public safety spending.

Statewide trends show a sharper reduction. According to CHP data, pedestrian fatalities across California declined by nearly 47 percent during the same period that Los Angeles saw a 33 percent decrease. The difference may prompt evaluation of how local enforcement, education, and infrastructure strategies compare to broader state patterns.

“Evaluating long-term safety initiatives requires looking at measurable outcomes over time,” said Shawn McCann , Partner at Abogados Fuertes. “Public data helps communities and policymakers assess what strategies are contributing to sustained reductions.”

Traffic safety analysts have cited speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving as ongoing risk factors affecting pedestrian outcomes. As Los Angeles moves beyond its original 2025 target date, city officials face decisions about future funding priorities and program adjustments.

Abogados Fuertes periodically reviews publicly available crash data to monitor trends affecting pedestrian and motor vehicle injury victims across California.

About Abogados Fuertes

Abogados Fuertes is a California personal injury law firm based in Los Angeles representing individuals in cases involving motor vehicle collisions, pedestrian injuries, commercial vehicle accidents, premises liability, and related claims. The firm has served clients across California for more than two decades.

Media Contact:

Juniper Elizondo

jne@bdj.com

(310) 601-5007

https://abogadosfuertes.com/

SOURCE: Abogados Fuertes

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