Abdul Latif Jameel Teams Up With AWS to Power Its Digital Transformation and Signs Renewable Energy Agreement With Amazon

One of the region’s leading internationally diversified businesses will use AWS analytics, machine learning, and generative AI to drive product innovation and streamline business processes

Amazon to use renewable energy supplied by Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s FRV as part of commitment to powering operations with 100% renewable energy

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Abdul Latif Jameel, a nearly 80-year-old internationally diversified business, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to power its digital transformation and drive innovation across its core sectors—mobility, energy, health, and financial services. In addition to its agreement with AWS, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Abdul Latif Jameel Global Energy and Environment Holding Company Limited (“Abdul Latif Jameel Energy”), will provide clean energy capacity to power Amazon’s operations.





Abdul Latif Jameel is building a companywide analytics, machine learning, and generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) program, powered by AWS, to rapidly develop and introduce new applications across a wide range of industries. Abdul Latif Jameel will use AWS services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and AWS Lake Formation to ingest, catalog, and secure financial data, making it available to all of its business units to help drive customer enhancements and process improvements. Abdul Latif Jameel will also use Amazon Bedrock, a service that makes foundational models available via an API, to develop generative AI applications that will help car manufacturers offer digital showroom experiences for customers and enhance in-car experiences, while reducing development costs.

As part of its focus on environmental responsibility, Abdul Latif Jameel is making progress on its decarbonization goals by migrating its on-premises information technology (IT) workloads to AWS, further reducing its carbon footprint.

In a second agreement with Amazon, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, will provide renewable energy from five solar projects in Spain to power Amazon’s operations. With one plant already operational and the remaining four projects due for completion in 2024, the solar farms are expected to generate more than 1.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) of clean energy each year, which is enough to power the equivalent of more than 400,000 European homes.

“Abdul Latif Jameel is undergoing a digital transformation that will help advance a long-term sustainable future,” said Mo Chaara, chief information and digital officer at Abdul Latif Jameel. “Digitally transforming its most essential business systems and processes on AWS will enable Abdul Latif Jameel to place the customer at the center of its strategy, which will increase synergies, optimize costs, and drive product innovation.”

“FRV aims to drive innovation and develop solutions that can make renewable energy accessible to everyone,” said Fernando Salinas, managing director of FRV Iberia. “This strategic collaboration with Amazon will enable us to continue contributing to the decarbonization of the electricity sector and its independence from fossil fuels to drive economic, social, and environmental advancements for future generations.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Abdul Latif Jameel, a company dedicated to continuous improvement and positive change, to drive innovation that will help build a greener future,” said Yasser Hassan, AWS managing director of commercial sector for Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT). “By collaborating with Abdul Latif Jameel on its cloud-first strategy and advancing the use of renewable energy, we can drive significant progress toward our shared goals of reducing carbon emissions and creating a more digital and sustainable future.”

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 102 Availability Zones within 32 geographic regions, with announced plans for 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Abdul Latif Jameel

Abdul Latif Jameel is a nearly 80-year-old internationally diversified business that is shaping the future of its core sectors, mobility, energy, finance and healthcare. A powerful partner with strong networks and a commitment to continuous investment in people, business, technology, & community, it has an operational presence in around 30 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit alj.com, or email [email protected].

About Abdul Latif Jameel Energy

Abdul Latif Jameel Energy was established in 2012, and is now a leading independent power producer, and a premier service provider in the renewable energy sector, with interests in 16 countries around the world with capabilities in renewable energy, including solar PV, wind, waste-to-energy and environmental solutions, including desalination, water and wastewater treatment. For more information, please visit: alj.com/energy.

About FRV

FRV, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, is a leading global renewable energy development company. In line with its ambition to continue leading the global transition to a more sustainable energy future, FRV has evolved from being a developer to becoming an independent power producer.

They aim to be the world’s leading green energy and infrastructure platform. To achieve this strategic vision, they have accelerated their growth through the return on activities, shareholder contributions and asset rotation through the sale of minority stakes. As a result, the company expects to invest more than $ 1.5 billion with the goal of doubling total installed capacity from 2 GW in 2021 to 4 GW in 2024. For more information, please visit: frv.com.

