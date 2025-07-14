ABC Plumbing Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Drainage and Sewer Services in Dallas-Fort Worth

ABC Plumbing, a trusted family-owned company with over three decades of expertise, has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Drainage and Sewer Services category for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This recognition underscores ABC Plumbing’s long-standing commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality plumbing solutions with integrity, craftsmanship, and 5-star customer care.

Proudly serving Tarrant County and surrounding communities since the early 1990s, ABC Plumbing has become a go-to partner for homeowners, businesses, and remodelers who want peace of mind and skilled workmanship at fair prices.

A Tradition of Quality and Trust

Since founding ABC Plumbing, owner and operator Richard Lewis has built the company on a clear promise: provide top-quality plumbing with a personal touch, at a price customers can feel good about. From drain blockages and sewer line repairs to full system upgrades and remodels, the company handles each job with genuine care and the highest standards.

“Winning the Consumer Choice Award means everything to us because it shows that our neighbors appreciate our commitment to honest work, fair pricing, and exceptional service,” said Richard Lewis, Owner and Operator of ABC Plumbing. “At ABC Plumbing, you’ll always get 5-Star Service at 2-Star Pricing – that’s been our promise since day one.”

Comprehensive Drainage and Sewer Solutions

ABC Plumbing offers a wide range of drainage and sewer services designed to keep homes and businesses safe, sanitary, and running smoothly. Homeowners count on ABC for expert drain cleaning, thorough inspections, sewer repairs, and cost-effective replacements that prevent bigger problems down the line.

For commercial properties and new construction, ABC’s skilled crews collaborate with contractors and property managers to deliver dependable solutions tailored to each site’s unique needs.

Emergency Help When It Matters Most

Plumbing issues don’t follow a 9-to-5 schedule – which is why ABC Plumbing provides reliable emergency services whenever customers need them most. Whether it’s an unexpected sewer backup, a burst pipe after hours, or a drain problem on a holiday, the team responds quickly to restore safety and peace of mind.

Expertise in Residential, Commercial, and Remodeling Projects

In addition to drainage and sewer work, ABC Plumbing’s licensed technicians handle general plumbing for everything from everyday leaks and faucet upgrades to complete plumbing system designs for remodels and new builds. The company’s investment in ongoing training means customers always benefit from up-to-date skills and solutions that meet current codes and best practices.

Fair, Transparent Service

Richard Lewis’s vision of “5-Star Service at 2-Star Pricing” is at the heart of everything ABC Plumbing does. Customers appreciate clear estimates, honest recommendations, and no unexpected add-ons – just straightforward solutions at prices that make sense.

This dedication to doing the right thing has earned ABC Plumbing a loyal customer base and countless referrals across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Rooted in the Community

As a locally owned and operated business, ABC Plumbing is proud to serve Tarrant County families and businesses with integrity and personal care. The company supports local causes, hires local talent, and values the trust it has built over three decades of continuous service.

Looking Ahead

With this Consumer Choice Award win, ABC Plumbing plans to expand its team of licensed technicians, add new eco-friendly drainage and sewer solutions, and continue investing in advanced equipment that improves efficiency and reduces costs for customers.

One thing that won’t change? Richard Lewis’s commitment to ensuring every customer receives quality plumbing backed by honesty, respect, and pride in a job well done.

To learn more about ABC Plumbing’s drainage and sewer services, request an estimate, or book emergency help, visit www.abcplumbingtx.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire