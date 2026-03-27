A New Era in Schizophrenia Care: National Council for Mental Wellbeing and Bristol Myers Squibb Collaborate to Advance Evidence-Based Care Models

Originally published by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing

The collaboration’s first initiative is a white paper demonstrating the value of peer support programs to improve engagement, retention and clinical outcomes.

Two pilot programs are underway: One expands peer support; the second applies predictive analytics to enhance continuity of care for people with schizophrenia.

The National Council for Mental Wellbeing and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) (NYSE:BMY) today announced a new collaboration to bridge critical gaps in schizophrenia care. The joint initiative is launching with the publication of a white paper addressing the value of peer support workers as a critical component in delivering better outcomes for people living with schizophrenia.

The National Council and BMS are collaborating to advance evidence-based approaches, strengthen care team integration and expand access to recovery-oriented services in community-based settings. The white paper, which features insights from Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs), is the collaboration’s first step toward these goals.

“Gaps in care coordination, access and ongoing support remain significant and deeply felt across communities,” National Council President and CEO Chuck Ingoglia said. “This collaboration with BMS will further advance meaningful solutions, accelerate wide‑scale innovation and demonstrate the value of effective collaboration between industry and community partners in effecting change.”

“Despite decades of progress in clinical innovation, many people living with schizophrenia still encounter substantial barriers to achieving stability, connection and a fulfilling life,” BMS Vice President and Head of Population Health Andrew Whitehead said. “We recognize the important work already happening within community-based schizophrenia care to address these challenges. Our commitment to the schizophrenia community, alongside the National Council, builds on that foundation and will strengthen these efforts so more individuals can access the comprehensive, person-centered support they deserve.”

The white paper, Advancing Person‑Centered Care: Peer Support in Schizophrenia Care in Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, explores the positive impact peer support services have had on schizophrenia care in the U.S. These individuals, who have experienced mental health or substance use challenges, can build trust, promote hope and help individuals engage with treatment and community resources. One in five adults experiences mental illness each year, yet fewer than half receive the care they need. Peer support workers are essential to bridging this gap.

Drawing on peer-reviewed research and insights from community behavioral health leaders who have successfully implemented programs, the paper reviews the peer support landscape, analyzes current implementation, identifies challenges and offers practical recommendations.

It highlights case studies from CCBHCs showing that clearly defining the peer support worker’s role, embedding peers early in care, providing structured supervision and investing in training and career pathways can significantly improve service utilization.

The paper also delivers recommendations for health care leaders and policymakers to expand program funding, streamline referral pathways and strengthen reimbursement policy to provide sustainable, scalable peer support services nationwide.

“People living with schizophrenia benefit most from a person-centered, empathic and connected care ecosystem – one that values lived experience, trust and hope,” said Nicole Tierney, certified peer recovery specialist and certified recovery support practitioner at CPC Integrated Health in Eatontown, New Jersey. “This groundbreaking new white paper not only provides clear evidence that peer support programs achieve that, it also details the steps CCBHCs and other clinics can take to integrate peer support and enhance the experiences of people living with schizophrenia.”

The collaboration has also launched the design of two pilot programs. The first puts the white paper’s recommendations into action to expand and strengthen peer support services. The second investigates opportunities to use predictive analytics models to enhance continuity of care for people living with schizophrenia. Both pilots are expected to share initial updates in early 2027.

Peer support and predictive analytics will also be focal points at NatCon, the annual conference for National Council members, partners and people throughout the behavioral health field. A breakout session, “Trust, Connection, and Continuity: The Opportunity of Peer Support in Care for People with SMI [Serious Mental Illness],” is scheduled for Monday, April 27. Check out the sessions in our peer support track for more details.

About Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) connect people with immediate crisis care as well as therapy, treatment, primary care and social services. CCBHCs are designed to ensure that anyone can quickly access mental health and substance care whenever and however they need it, regardless of their ability to pay.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

About the National Council for Mental Wellbeing

Founded in 1969, the National Council for Mental Wellbeing is a membership organization that drives policy and social change on behalf of over 3,200 mental health and substance use treatment organizations and the more than 15 million children, adults and families they serve. We advocate for policies to ensure access to high-quality services. We build the capacity of mental health and substance use treatment organizations. And we promote greater understanding of mental wellbeing as a core component of comprehensive health and health care. Through our Mental Health First Aid program, we have trained more than 4.5 million people in the U.S. to identify, understand and respond to signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges.

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SOURCE: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire