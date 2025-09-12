A Code for Change: How Logitech and Girls Who Code Empower Women in Tech

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire /September 12, 2025 / Logitech

Communities of support are crucial for women in tech. Research from Logitech reveals that 90% of women working in computer science in the U.S. experienced isolation during their studies, careers, or both. Building spaces where women can connect, mentor, and inspire one another is key to encouraging more women to thrive in technology fields.

Logitech’s partnership with Girls Who Code, now in its fifth year, exemplifies this commitment to community. Together, we create spaces for aspiring and early-career professionals to share experiences, forge connections, and drive forward equality in tech.

Creating Communities of Support

Logitech joined forces with Girls Who Code in 2020 to support their mission to close the gender gap in tech. To date, Girls Who Code has served 760,000 girls, women, and nonbinary individuals globally and is on track to achieve gender parity in entry-level computer science jobs by 2030. Together, Logitech and Girls Who Code created pathways for young women to access the tools, networks, and career advice they need to excel.

Every year, Logitech plays an active role in Girls Who Code’s Summer Immersion Program, a two-week hands-on experience that introduces high school students to game design and coding. Logitech has supported 8,704 students across all summer programs, sharing invaluable career advice from women working in tech and equipping them with the gear needed to kick start their coding journey.

For the past three years, Logitech hosted the Girls Who Code Summer Meet Up, which brings together college students, recent grads, and new tech hires for an evening of networking. These meet-ups offer attendees the opportunity to hear from Logitech leaders and engage in insightful Q&As with Logitech employees. More than 150 participants have joined these events. This year’s event had 53 attendees, 47% of which are currently interning or working in the tech industry.

In March 2023, Logitech sponsored the Gaming Lounge at CodeFair, Girls Who Code’s 10-year anniversary celebration event. The immersive tech experience in New York City brought together nearly 3,000 visitors of all ages to celebrate the achievements of the organization, explore what’s to come, and get hands-on experience with Logitech products as they created their own gaming avatar.

The journey doesn’t end here. Logitech and Girls Who Code’s continued partnership will help more women access the community and support they need to thrive in their careers. Together, we’re closing the gender gap, one coder at a time.

