A new study by FlyDragon of 12,400 AI responses and 8.2 million queries reveals the fastest behavioral shift in real estate marketing history and a closing window for agents to claim dominant AI visibility in their local market.

A new study by FlyDragon of 12,400 AI responses and 8.2 million queries reveals the fastest behavioral shift in real estate marketing history and a closing window for agents to claim dominant AI visibility in their local market.

FlyDragon, the AI SEO agency built exclusively for residential real estate, today released The 2026 State of AI SEO in Real Estate, revealing that 91% of U.S. agents are effectively invisible in the AI search engines their buyers now use first.

In just 18 months, the share of home buyers using ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Claude, or Google’s AI Overviews as their primary agent-research tool has rocketed from 17% to 67% – outpacing the likes of mobile, Zillow, and even MLS digitization.

AI search has changed homeowner behavior

Based on 12,400 AI responses and 8.2 million queries across 192 metros, the report finds that 61.3% of buyer-side real estate searches now begin in an AI search engine* rather than a traditional search engine.

The displacement is showing up in portal data too: Zillow’s share of agent-discovery traffic fell from 41.2% to 33.8** year-over-year – its first-ever decline since FlyDragon began tracking in 2024 – with nearly all of the displaced share moving to AI tools.

By the time a buyer asks an AI for “reviews of [agent name],” that agent has already been recommended; the listing appointment is won or lost before the agent knows they’re being considered.

A winner-takes-all AI market is forming

The average U.S. agent appears in just 8.4% of AI responses in their own market , while the top 1% capture 47% – one of the most concentrated visibility distributions FlyDragon has ever benchmarked across any service industry.

In 71% of U.S. metros, no single agent yet holds more than 15% citation share, meaning the dominant AI position remains unclaimed in three out of four American markets.

The listings are often higher priced from AI search deals

Across all leads generated, AI-sourced prospects closed 70% of the time within 30 days versus only 2.4% for Zillow Premier Agent leads, delivering a 4.2x advantage in overall close rate and converting in roughly half the elapsed time.

“A Zillow lead can cost anywhere from $25 to $80, depending on the market, and closes 2.4% of the time,” said Tim Harvey, CEO and Co-founder of FlyDragon. “An AI-cited lead, when you’ve earned the citation, costs effectively zero in marginal terms and closes nearly four times more often.”

FlyDragon projects that by Q4 2026***more than 80% of U.S. residential real estate transactions will involve at least one AI-generated agent recommendation in the buyer’s decision journey.

Agents who began AI SEO work in early 2025 now hold 5.7x the citation share of agents who began the same work twelve months later, despite the latter group spending more on average. Agents who haven’t built durable citation shares by year-end will face a structural disadvantage that paid advertising alone cannot solve.

“For real estate agents, 2026 is the year that ‘ranking on Google’ stops being the goal,” said Ryan Darani, co-founder of FlyDragon. “The goal is being the agent AI recommends when a buyer or seller has a conversation with an AI search engine. The agents who start building citation share this quarter will hold a structural advantage by Q1 2027 that competitors cannot buy their way out of.”

The full report – including the seven-pillar AI SEO playbook, three case studies, and a 90-day action plan – is available at www.goflydragon.com .

About FlyDragon

FlyDragon is the #1 AI SEO agency built exclusively for U.S. residential real estate. Co-founded by Ryan Darani and Tim Harvey, FlyDragon’s proprietary seven-pillar GEO methodology has been refined across 100 active client agents over 14 months.

Media Contact: ryan@goflydragon.com

Address: 235 Knollwood Way, Manchester, NH 03102

Telephone: (505) 958-7980

*AI search engines include any major platform: Grok, Copilot, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini etc.

**Data based on tracked AI citations using Ahrefs data from January 2026 – March 2026

***Based on current rates of growth and citation trajectory.

SOURCE: FlyDragon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire