78% of Businesses Are Investing in GenAI — but Just 36% have the Infrastructure to Support It, New Unisys Study Finds

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has released a new global report examining how organizations are adapting IT strategies to support emerging technologies, such as generative AI (genAI), agentic AI, and quantum computing. Titled “From Complexity to Clarity: Modernizing Cloud and IT for What Comes Next,” the study gathered responses from 1,000 C-Suite and IT executives across eight global markets. Overall, report findings expose a widening gap between business ambitions and IT readiness — raising concerns about wasted investments, stalled innovation, and growing cybersecurity risks. The report also found an elite segment of more than 100 respondents, called “Innovation Leaders,” who show what smart IT infrastructure and investment decisions look like and how they help fuel innovation.

The research reveals several key insights, including:

78% of organizations plan to increase investment in genAI, while 73% of business executives view agentic AI as critical to staying competitive.

Yet only 36% say they are ready to support large-scale AI workloads.

82% of business executives view cloud and IT as profit centers. While fewer than half of business executives are fully satisfied with the ROI on cloud, automation, and genAI, three-quarters are still increasing their investments.

Most organizations are ill-equipped for modern cyber threats, and only 14% of business executives say they’re prepared for post-quantum cryptography.

85% of organizations describe their cybersecurity posture as reactive, even as the cost of downtime continues to rise drastically.

“The next wave of technological disruption is already underway, yet many organizations are still operating on outdated foundations and processes,” said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure solutions at Unisys. “To fully realize the potential of technologies like generative and agentic AI, organizations need to modernize their infrastructure, align IT and business priorities, and adopt a more proactive approach to cybersecurity.”

Organizations Double Down on Emerging Tech to Stay Competitive

Business executives increasingly view technologies like agentic AI, quantum computing, and genAI as essential to long-term success. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of business executives warn that failing to adopt agentic AI could pose a competitive risk, and that’s why 82% of innovation leaders are already allocating more than 6% of their IT budgets to genAI-enabled data management. Meanwhile, 78% of all organizations intend to increase their genAI spend — reflecting growing confidence in its potential to drive innovation and sharpen their competitive advantage.

Outdated Infrastructure Slows AI and Quantum Adoption

While organizations are making bold investments in emerging technologies, many acknowledge that their current infrastructure falls short. Astonishingly, this has not changed since Unisys last surveyed organizations in 2023 , finding that outdated infrastructure, talent shortages, and a lack of alignment between business and IT were on the list of the top five cloud challenges. These challenges remain top of mind, despite the rapid adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, and in 2025, only 36% of organizations feel confident in their ability to support large-scale genAI workloads and data volumes. For IT executives, readiness is even lower for quantum computing (32%) and edge computing (34%). Even augmented and virtual reality, long since part of enterprise discussions, are supported by just 35% of IT environments.

These insights indicate that more attention must be directed towards finding solutions in these areas. To realize the full value of these technologies, organizations must modernize their infrastructure and better align their IT capabilities and needs with business priorities.

Reactive Cybersecurity Leaves Organizations Exposed

The cloud readiness gap isn’t just slowing innovation — it’s exposing organizations to serious security and financial risks. In the past year, 17% of organizations experienced a breach, with downtime costs reaching up to $500,000 per hour. Yet only 14% of business executives say their systems are prepared for post-quantum cryptography — a critical defense against future cyber threats.

Despite the risks, 85% of organizations admit their cybersecurity posture remains reactive rather than proactive. While many are beginning to shift strategies, 62% of business executives say they are adopting or planning to adopt Zero Trust models, 61% prioritize cyber recovery, and only 43% have implemented AI-based cybersecurity measures. This leaves a significant opportunity to strengthen defenses as emerging technologies increase complexity.

