69% of Teams Change Priorities Quarterly, Highlighting Strain on Managers and Need for Skills-Based Hiring, LHH Report Shows

Frequent disruption drive burnout, disengagement, and call for agile skills-focused strategies in recruitment and retention.

LHH, the integrated professional talent solutions provider and global business unit of the Adecco Group, today releases its “Teams at Work: Workload, Well‑being & Resilience,“ report providing insights to rebuild talent strategies for more agile workforces.

Research finds that organizations are struggling to match the pace of change in today’s workplace.

Key Findings:

Priority Shifts: LHH research finds that 69% of workplace teams shift key priorities at least quarterly. This frequency of change causes ongoing disruption for employees across all levels, resulting in sustained pressure on managers.

Manager Strain: 57% of middle managers report working 47+ hours per week, frequently contending with unclear or conflicting business goals. Half say meeting time has increased, and managers report the greatest impact from rising workload demands. These pressures are leaving the critical foundation of the workforce overstretched and at risk of burnout.

Layoff Fallout: 45% of employees affected by colleague layoffs experience higher workloads; 50% report increased stress following staff reductions. One in three employees (33%) feel more disengaged or irritable. However, only 28% of executives recognize this workforce anxiety, showing a disconnect between leadership and employee sentiment.

Resource Strategy Shifts: Only 18% of managers believe simply increasing headcount improves effectiveness. Instead, 35% of directors identify clearer communication of goals and priorities as key to productivity.

Skills-Based Approach: According to Adecco Group research cited by LHH, only 10% of organizations qualify as “future-ready.” Of these, 65% are moving from a jobs-based to a skills-based approach in workforce planning (Adecco Group, 2025).

Executive Insight

“Talent strategies for building future-ready workforces must adapt. You cannot plan for every change, but when priorities change frequently, hiring based on job descriptions alone does not enable agility. Organizations must focus on adaptable, cross-functional skills and a learning mindset. This shift empowers both employees and employers to navigate transitions and create resilient, future-ready teams,” said Nicole Gable, President, LHH North America.

LHH Solutions

LHH supports organizations in building resilience and momentum at all stages of the talent journey:

In recruitment, sourcing agile talent to drive evolving organizational goals.

During development, delivering technical and human skills training to help managers and leaders navigate ongoing change and disruption.

In career mobility, enabling internal mobility programs to maximize organizational talent potential.

Through career transition, offering specialized programs that protect morale and sustain productivity during workforce changes.

For more insights, download the full “Teams at Work: Workload, Wellbeing & Resilience” report.

About LHH

LHH empowers professionals and organizations to achieve bold ambitions and secure lasting impact through unique advisory services and professional talent solutions.

LHH’s full suite of offerings connects solutions that are traditionally siloed, making LHH a single talent partner for organizations. In a rapidly evolving landscape with complex challenges, we create value across the entire professional talent journey. From hiring great people, developing skills and nurturing leaders, to advancing individuals to the next stage of their careers, LHH makes talent a competitive edge.

We believe the future of work lies at the intersection of exceptional human care and innovation. Powered by science, technology, and proprietary data analytics, LHH’s approach is crafted to align with business strategies and cultures, delivering powerful, sustainable, and measurable impact.

LHH has a team of over 12,000 professionals, across 60+ countries and more than 50 years of experience. As part of the Adecco Group, we bring together global excellence, local knowledge and centralized coordination for thousands of companies and millions of people worldwide.

Recruitment. Development. Career Transition.

LHH. A beautiful working world.

To learn more about LHH, visit: lhh.com.

