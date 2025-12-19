3D Cloud Named Furniture Today 2025 Reader Rankings Winner for 3D Product Visualization for the Home Furnishings Industry

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 3D Cloud today announced it has been named the Furniture Today 2025 Reader Rankings Winner for 3D Product Visualization and Imaging Company, and was also recognized as a finalist for Best Software Company.

The recognition comes from Furniture Today readers across the furniture and home furnishings industry, an industry defined by brilliant business leaders, designers, and merchants who are deeply committed to both the art and the business of furniture design and retail. The Reader Rankings program celebrates the companies and technologies that support this work by enabling creativity, operational excellence, and growth.

“We are incredibly grateful to our clients and partners in the furniture industry,” said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. “We have been fortunate to work with exceptional partners like CITY Furniture, American Furniture Warehouse, Best Home Furnishings, and Flexsteel, who continually challenge us to level up at every turn. Our partners make us great. Their commitment to design, retail excellence, and innovation pushes us to build technology that truly serves the craft of furniture and the realities of selling it.”

The honors were announced as part of Furniture Today’s fifth annual Reader Rankings program, which recognizes the best companies, technologies, and service providers supporting the furniture and home furnishings ecosystem. Winners and finalists are nominated and voted on directly by Furniture Today readers.

The 2025 Reader Rankings results are published in the December 8, 2025 print edition of Furniture Today, with all honorees selected entirely through reader participation.

Furniture Today’s Reader Rankings program highlights the solutions industry professionals rely on to bring products to life, differentiate in competitive markets, and connect more meaningfully with customers.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization, including 3D product configurators, and the global leader in 3D e-commerce, serving industries including furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Product Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include two major U.S.-based home improvement retailers, Kingfisher plc, CITY Furniture, American Furniture Warehouse, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Macy’s, Ashley, HNI Corporation, MillerKnoll, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

