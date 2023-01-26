3D Cloud by Marxent Joins Google Cloud Marketplace as One of the First 3D Platform Offerings

Fast, easy, and secure: Enterprise retailers subscribing to Google Cloud can procure and deploy 3D customer experiences through the new collaboration.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today 3D Cloud by Marxent announced that the 3D Cloud platform and applications are available exclusively on the Google Cloud Marketplace. One of the first 3D platforms to be made available through the Google Cloud Marketplace, 3D Cloud is ideal for enterprise retailers looking to rapidly build and deploy next-generation 3D digital customer experiences both in stores and for e-commerce.

Google Cloud customers can now procure the 3D Cloud platform and complete suite of 3D e-commerce and in-store applications including 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo and 3D Renders, 3D Product Configurators, and WebAR directly from Google Cloud, benefitting from a streamlined procurement process.

“We are always looking for ways to make things easier for new retail partners,” Besecker said. “A key benefit of the Google Cloud Marketplace partnership is a simplification of the billing and the procurement process,” said Beck Besecker, 3D Cloud by Marxent’s CEO and Co-Founder.

“The 3D Cloud team has built a consistent track record of developing and delivering innovative new 3D experiences that scale to the needs of top enterprise retailers,” Besecker said. “It is a true honor to have been chosen by Google Cloud as one of the first 3D platforms to be made available on Google Cloud Marketplace.”

For more information on procuring 3D Cloud through the Google Cloud Marketplace, talk to your Google Cloud representative.

About 3D Cloud™ by Marxent

3D Cloud™ by Marxent is the 3D experience platform and global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, WebAR, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; London, England; and Auckland, New Zealand. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Kingfisher plc, PlaceMakers, Mico, Kinsman, Macy’s, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3dcloud.com.

