3D Cloud by Marxent Announces Early Access Program for 3D Cloud Room Scanner

This limited opportunity provides enterprise furniture and home improvement retailers with privileged access to leading-edge 3D tech.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, 3D Cloud by Marxent, the leader in 3D kitchen design and furniture planning, is excited to announce an early access program for the highly anticipated 3D Cloud Room Scanner. Retailers can now sign up to be among the first to deploy the game-changing capabilities of the company’s LiDAR room scan-to-design solution for capturing room measurements that can then be directly dropped into 3D Cloud Room Planner for designing with real, buyable products.

The 3D Cloud Room Scanner addresses a significant pain point in the industry by revolutionizing the process of obtaining precise floorplan measurements for interior spaces and then turning those measurements into buyable projects with speed and efficiency.

“With 3D Cloud Room Scanner, users can effortlessly capture accurate floorplan measurements and seamlessly import them into our comprehensive suite of design applications, including the 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Office Planner, 3D Cloud Bathroom Designer, and 3D Cloud Room Planner,” said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud by Marxent.

This limited opportunity to participate in the 3D Cloud Room Scanner early access program allows eligible enterprise furniture and home improvement retailers to be among the first to market with this groundbreaking customer experience.

Key benefits of the 3D Cloud Room Scanner include:

Simplified and accurate measurements: Say goodbye to expensive measuring appointments that don't convert. Capture precise floorplan measurements with ease and send them directly to design software.

Seamless integration with 3D Cloud Room Planner: The 3D Cloud Room Scanner seamlessly integrates with 3D Cloud Room Planners, empowering users to turn their floorplan scans into immersive 3D designs effortlessly.

Streamlined design-to-purchase experience: Rapidly transform floorplan scans into fully customized spaces, complete with real products, enabling a quick and seamless transition from design to purchase.

“We are thrilled to offer this exclusive preview opportunity for the 3D Cloud Room Scanner,” said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-founder of 3D Cloud by Marxent. “With early access, retailers will have the chance to experience the future of in-house interior design programs firsthand, unlocking new levels of efficiency, accuracy, and creativity. We are excited to collaborate with our clients and gather their invaluable feedback as we continue to shape the future of 3D design technology.”

Request an invitation to the early access program for 3D Cloud Room Scanner today. Limited spots are available to eligible retailers, so early registration is encouraged.

About 3D Cloud™ by Marxent

3D Cloud™ by Marxent is the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud™ platform allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud™, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud™ include 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, WebAR, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. 3D Cloud by Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio, and St. Petersburg Florida as well as an international presence with offices in London, England; Paris, France; and Auckland, New Zealand. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, PlaceMakers, Mico, Macy’s, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. For more information, visit 3dcloud.com.

