3D Camera (Target, Target-free) Markets – Global Forecast to 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “3D Camera Market by Image Detection Technique (Time of Flight, Structured Light, Stereoscopic Vision), Type (Target Camera, Target-free Camera), End-user Industry and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The global 3D camera market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated value of USD 3.6 billion in 2023 and a projected reach of USD 9.1 billion by 2028, representing a robust CAGR of 20.3% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

This market analysis report delves deep into the critical factors influencing this growth, encompassing drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities within the 3D camera market landscape.

The comprehensive examination of major industry players offers valuable insights into their business operations, solutions, services, key strategies, contractual relationships, partnerships, agreements, new product and service launches, mergers, acquisitions, and recent developments. Furthermore, the report extends its competitive analysis to emerging startups within the 3D camera market ecosystem.

One notable sector witnessing the increasing adoption of 3D cameras is the construction industry. These advanced cameras excel in capturing high-resolution images and generating precise 3D models of construction sites. The technology offers numerous advantages to construction projects, including enhanced safety measures, heightened efficiency, and improved communication among various stakeholders involved.

For instance, 3D cameras empower project managers to construct virtual models of construction sites, enabling them to proactively identify potential safety hazards before workers even set foot on the site. These hazards encompass uneven terrain, overhead threats, or areas susceptible to machinery-related risks. By pinpointing these risks at an early stage, project managers can take preemptive measures to mitigate them, ensuring a safer working environment for all personnel involved.

The applications of 3D imaging extend far and wide, encompassing industries such as film and television production, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, medical imaging, and robotics, among others. By facilitating more accurate and detailed representations of objects and environments, 3D cameras open up new realms of possibility in visual communication, entertainment, education, and research. As technological advancements continue to unfold, it is highly likely that we will witness increasingly innovative applications of 3D cameras in the years ahead.

The 3D camera market is driven by key players, including FARO (US), Ricoh Co., Ltd. (Japan), Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Intel Corp. (US), who play pivotal roles in shaping the industry’s trajectory.

Target cameras to account for the largest type segment for 3D camera market

In architecture and construction, target 3D cameras are used to capture detailed 3D models of existing structures, which can be used for renovation, restoration, or retrofitting. This technology is also used to create accurate models of construction sites, which helps in planning, design, and construction.

Also, in industrial design and manufacturing, target 3D cameras are used to create accurate 3D models of products and parts, which can be used for quality control, testing, and prototyping. This technology is also used for reverse engineering, where a 3D model of an existing product is created to understand its design and function.

Automotive end-user industry to grow at the highest CAGR for the 3D camera market.

3D cameras are used in combination with Lidar sensors in automobiles to provide additional information about the environment and improve the accuracy and performance of these sensors. Lidar uses laser beams to measure distances to objects and create a 3D map of the surroundings.

By scanning the laser beam in different directions, a complete 3D map of the environment is created with the help of 3D cameras. For instance, Tesla’s Autopilot system utilizes a suite of sensors, including 3D cameras, radar, and lidar, to enable advanced driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, and automatic emergency braking.

The company’s latest Model S and Model X vehicles are equipped with a new sensor suite called “”Tesla Vision,”” which relies on eight 3D cameras, radar, and ultrasonic sensors to provide a 360-degree view of the environment. The cameras are used for image recognition and processing, while radar and ultrasonic sensors provide additional information about the surroundings.

China to grow at the highest CAGR for the Asia Pacific 3D camera market

China is a significant market for 3D cameras in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing adoption of 3D technology in various industries and the growing demand for 3D cameras in the consumer electronics sector are the major factors driving the market in China.

The consumer electronics industry is one of the major industries driving the demand for 3D cameras in China. The increasing adoption of 3D cameras in smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronic devices is fuelling the growth of the market in the country.

Chinese smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo have already launched 3D camera-enabled devices, which are becoming increasingly popular among consumers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Wide Applications of 3D Imaging

Increasing Adoption of Industrial Robots

Rising Demand for 3D Cameras in Construction

Restraints

High Cost

Technological Limitations

Opportunities

Growth of Ar/Vr

Advancements in 3D Printing

Development of 3D Camera Technologies

Challenges

High Production Cost

Competition from Established Camera Manufacturers

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Analysis

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)

Multi-Camera Arrays

Quantum Imaging

Computational Photography

Metasurface Lenses

Market Highlights and Segmentation

3D Camera Market categorized by Image Detection Technique:

Stereoscopic Vision: Ideal for Robot Navigation and Mapping Zillow Uses Matterport’s 3D Cameras for Property Virtual Tours

Structured Light: Used in Manufacturing for Measurement and Quality Control 3D Inspection of Heavy Machinery Components

Time of Flight: Used in Robotics for Real-Time 3D Information 3D Time of Flight Camera Aids Robotic Palletizers



3D Camera Market categorized by Type:

Target Camera: Utilizes Time of Flight Technology Cheese Factory in the Netherlands Uses Tof 3D Cameras in Self-Driving Forklifts

Target-Free Camera: Combines Tof, Stereoscopic Vision, and Structured Light Technologies Amazon Robotics Uses 3D Camera Technology for Warehouse Object Tracking



3D Camera Market categorized by End-user Industry:

Consumer Electronics: Growing Adoption of 3D Cameras in Consumer Electronics

Healthcare: Extensive Applications in Medical Imaging University of Michigan Uses 3D Camera for Customized Prosthetic Socket

Industrial: Increasing Adoption Across Industrial Manufacturing Autonomous Mobile Robots Manufacturer Selects E-Con Systems’ 3D Cameras

Aerospace & Defense: Demand for Inspection and Maintenance Technologies

Construction: Use in Mapping and Site Analysis Greenvalley International Uses 360 Cameras for LiDAR Mapping

Automotive: Adoption in Autonomous Vehicles Automated Car Inspection with 3D Cameras in Singapore

Media & Entertainment: Diverse Applications in the Industry Use of 3D Cameras in Broadcasting Rugby Game



Company Profiles

Key Players

Orbbec

Faro Technologies

Matterport Incorporation

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Leica Geosystems AG

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Giraffe360

Insta360

Navvis

Geoslam

Intel Corporation

Other Players

Kandao

Fujifilm Corporation

Mech-Mind Robotics

Gopro Incorporation

Eastman Kodak Company

Cognex Corporation

Axis Communications Ab

Pickit 3D

Sony Corporation

4Dage Co. Ltd.

Realsee

Planitar Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Hikrobot Co. Ltd.

Ifm Electronic GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v4qrt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900