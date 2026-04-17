38 North Studio Wins Back-to-Back Wammie Awards for Best Music Studio (2024 & 2025)

The Falls Church-based studio continues to build momentum as a leading creative hub in the DMV music scene.

Tucked just outside Washington, D.C., 38 North Studio has quietly become one of the region’s most influential creative spaces, an evolution now being recognized on a larger stage. The studio was named Best Music Studio at the Washington Area Music Awards, known as The Wammies, for both 2024 and 2025, earning back to back wins and solidifying its place at the center of the DMV music community.

The Wammies, voted on by tens of thousands of fans, celebrate excellence in music recording and production while highlighting the communities that form around the music. In that sense, 38 North’s recognition reflects not just a moment, but the result of a steadily growing creative movement.

Founded in 2019 by Sarah Marks and Buddy Speir, the studio was built with a clear vision: to create a space where artists feel at home while making meaningful records. Beyond tracking songs, 38 North supports artists in developing projects over time, working collaboratively and without pressure to rush the creative process.

Designed by musicians for musicians, the space offers more than exceptional sound. It functions as a full creative hub for writing, recording, video production, live sessions, and artist driven events, allowing projects to evolve from concept to release under one roof. Rather than passing through, many projects develop at 38 North from their earliest stages through final release.

“We’ve always wanted this place to feel like home,” says Speir. “A great studio is more than the gear. It is about creating an environment where people can do their best work and feel supported while doing it.”

In recent years, that environment has expanded beyond recording. Through its educational initiative, StudioEDU, 38 North is helping develop the next generation of artists and engineers by offering immersive, real world instruction to high school and college music programs, mirroring the pace and expectations of a professional studio.

The result is a studio that feels less like a service provider and more like a creative haven, one that reflects the identity of the DMV music scene itself: collaborative, diverse, and forward moving.

For 38 North Studio, the back to back Wammie wins confirm its mission: to support artists, foster creativity, and help bring the next wave of music to life.

Press inquiries:

Sarah Marks

Email: client.management@38northstudio.com

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Check out a 3D Tour of 38 North Studio. Thank you @carterloushoots for providing the videography & @virg.vision for providing the music.

SOURCE: 38 North Studio

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire