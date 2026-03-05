2026 TRU Love Benefit: Honoring Tonya Pinkins, Bonnie Comley, and Stewart F. Lane

CHANGING HEARTS… the Power of Theater

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) gathered the theater community for an inspiring celebration of artistry, advocacy, and innovation at its annual TRU Love Benefit, CHANGING HEARTS… the Power of Theater. The event honored Tony Award-winning legend Tonya Pinkins and Broadway producing leaders Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, co-founders of BroadwayHD.

Pinkins received the TRU Humanitarian Award in recognition of her fearless advocacy and lifelong commitment to equality, using her voice and artistry to uplift and challenge audiences across generations. Comley and Lane were presented with the TRU Spirit of Theater Award for their visionary leadership and for redefining how audiences experience live performance through BroadwayHD.

More than a streaming service, BroadwayHD stands as a vital bridge between the stage and the world. Founded on the belief that theater should not be limited by geography, economics, or physical access, the platform captures and preserves Broadway and West End productions, making them available globally. In doing so, BroadwayHD not only expands access for millions of viewers, students, and educators – it safeguards the legacy of live theater, ensuring that landmark productions endure for future generations. Every subscription directly supports the preservation and promotion of the theatrical art form, reinforcing the idea that accessibility strengthens, rather than replaces, the live experience.

The benefit featured a celebratory performance presentation directed by Jonathan S. Cerullo, with music direction by Clare Cooper, highlighting defining moments from the honorees’ careers. Musical tributes included selections from the Comley and Lane-produced Tony-winning productions La Cage aux Folles, The Will Rogers Follies, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder. Pinkins’ celebrated career was honored with selections from Jelly’s Last Jam, Caroline, or Change, and Merrily We Roll Along, as well as a powerful monologue from A Raisin in the Sun.

In their acceptance speech, Comley and Lane thanked TRU founder, Bob Ost, by stating, “Bob is an award-winning playwright, composer, and lyricist, but for decades he has shared his time and talent with up-and-coming theatermakers. Bob has put his unlimited time, resources, and passion into Theater Resources Unlimited.” The evening also paid tribute to the memory of Advisory Board member and esteemed producer Jack W. Batman, honoring his enduring impact on Broadway and London theater.

An enthusiastic audience demonstrated its support through generous pledges benefiting TRU’s year-round programs, including its scholarship initiative dedicated to cultivating the next generation of BIPOC producers.

TRU is a New York-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in March 1992 by Bob Ost, Cheryl Davis, and Gary Hughes. It serves as a network and educational hub for producers, self-producing artists, and emerging theater companies, offering mentorship, networking, and developmental programs like the TRU VOICES Reading Series. TRU empowers producers, writers, and companies to navigate the business of theater with integrity and sustainability.

