Black Book Research’s new 87-page, 11 month long pediatric technology study names 2026 category leaders across EHR, AI documentation, revenue cycle, virtual care, imaging, pharmacy, throughput, and outsourced support as hospital boards prioritize access, revenue integrity, family experience, adolescent privacy, and resilience

Black Book Research today announced the release of State of Digital Healthcare Technology in Children’s Hospitals 2026, a new 87-page, vendor-agnostic comparative study examining how children’s hospitals, pediatric academic medical centers, freestanding children’s hospitals, pediatric specialty networks, ambulatory pediatric enterprises, and pediatric physician leaders are selecting digital health technologies for the next operating cycle.

The report is grounded in a 1,638-respondent study base across freestanding children’s hospitals, pediatric academic medical centers, hospital-within-hospital pediatric entities, pediatric specialty and rehabilitation facilities, ambulatory pediatric networks, independent pediatric groups, and shared-services leaders. Black Book applies a pediatric-adapted 18-KPI evaluation framework across inpatient EHRs, pediatric ambulatory EHR and practice-management systems, revenue cycle, patient access, digital front door, family engagement, prior authorization, payer connectivity, enterprise data, AI, interoperability, virtual care, behavioral health, throughput, imaging, medication management, cybersecurity, and outsourced support.

The core finding: children’s hospital technology investment is no longer being justified primarily as broad digital transformation. It is increasingly being funded as operating protection: infrastructure that safeguards pediatric access, scarce clinical capacity, reimbursement integrity, family trust, adolescent confidentiality, patient safety, and cyber resilience.

“Children’s hospitals are entering a fundamentally different technology cycle,” said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. “The strongest pediatric IT investments are no longer the broadest platforms or the loudest innovation stories. They are the systems that protect access, stabilize revenue, reduce clinical burden, preserve family trust, strengthen adolescent privacy, and keep pediatric operations resilient under pressure. In 202,7, digital health has become the operating infrastructure of children’s hospital survival, growth, and mission delivery.”

2026 Black Book Category Leaders in Children’s Hospital Digital Technology

Black Book identifies Epic, PCC, Office Practicum, Abridge, Experian Health, Cedar, Waystar, Hazel Health, TeleTracking, Sectra, Omnicell, and Ensemble Health Partners among the 2026 category leaders shaping pediatric digital health strategy.

Vendor Primary Children’s Hospital Technology Category Category Role in Pediatric Operating Protection Epic Enterprise inpatient EHR / integrated health record / health system clinical platform Core pediatric enterprise infrastructure for inpatient care, ambulatory continuity, clinical documentation, interoperability, orders, specialty workflows, and systemwide data continuity. Epic describes its software as a single comprehensive health record built to work across and beyond the traditional walls of a health system. PCC Pediatric-specific ambulatory EHR and practice management Pediatric-first EHR and practice-management infrastructure for independent pediatric groups, supporting pediatric templates, teen privacy, growth charts, clinical workflows, financial management, and practice operations. Office Practicum Pediatric-specialty EHR, practice management, patient engagement, and pediatric RCM support Pediatric-specialty platform for outpatient pediatric practices and networks, combining pediatric EHR, practice management, revenue-cycle management, patient engagement, and practice services. Abridge Ambient AI clinical documentation / AI documentation relief AI-enabled clinical documentation platform designed to generate compliant, billable, EHR-integrated notes from clinical conversations, reducing documentation burden and supporting clinician capacity. Experian Health Patient access, revenue cycle, identity, eligibility, and financial clearance technology Front-end revenue-cycle and access infrastructure supporting patient access, registration accuracy, eligibility, identity verification, claims, denials prevention, patient engagement, and financial performance. Cedar Patient financial engagement, patient billing, digital payments, and digital financial experience Digital financial experience platform for patient billing, payment engagement, affordability communication, coverage support, and consumer-grade financial interaction. Waystar Revenue cycle management software, healthcare payments, prior authorization, and payer connectivity Cloud-based RCM and healthcare payment software for financial clearance, prior authorization automation, payer connectivity, claims, payment acceleration, and revenue-cycle visibility. Hazel Health School-based virtual care, pediatric telehealth, and student mental health access Pediatric virtual care and behavioral-health access model connecting students to physical and mental health services through school partnerships and telehealth delivery. TeleTracking Patient flow, transfer center, throughput, capacity management, and hospital operations command infrastructure Operational command and capacity platform for patient flow, acceptance rates, bed visibility, transfers, discharge coordination, and capacity management at scale. Sectra Enterprise imaging, PACS, VNA, and diagnostic workflow infrastructure Enterprise imaging platform supporting radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, genomics, VNA, and diagnostic workflow across healthcare enterprises. Omnicell Medication management, pharmacy automation, dispensing automation, and medication safety infrastructure Pharmacy and medication-management automation supporting dispensing, medication distribution, operational efficiency, and medication-use safety across healthcare settings. Ensemble Health Partners End-to-end outsourced revenue cycle management and RCM managed services Outsourced RCM partner for hospitals, health systems, and physician practices, supporting end-to-end revenue-cycle performance, staffing leverage, financial yield, and reimbursement acceleration.

The 2026 Pediatric IT Market Is Being Rewritten Around Operating Risk

Black Book’s analysis finds that children’s hospitals are evaluating technology through a sharper operating lens than in previous cycles. The highest-priority investments are those that can help pediatric providers protect margin, extend specialty access, reduce administrative load, manage constrained clinical capacity, improve family and caregiver engagement, support adolescent confidentiality, and withstand cybersecurity and operational disruption.

This shift is particularly significant for children’s hospitals because pediatric care delivery differs materially from adult acute care. Pediatric organizations face distinct pressures around Medicaid and CHIP reimbursement, pediatric subspecialty shortages, family proxy access, adolescent privacy, care coordination across schools and community settings, complex medication safety, behavioral-health demand, and technology fit for both caregivers and children. Black Book’s report frames pediatric digital health not as a generic hospital IT segment, but as a specialized operating environment requiring pediatric-specific evaluation criteria.

Why This Matters Now

Black Book’s eleven months of extensive polling identifies several high-urgency investment themes:

1. Pediatric enterprise infrastructure is consolidating around clinical continuity

Enterprise EHRs and integrated clinical systems are being evaluated for their ability to support complex pediatric inpatient care, ambulatory continuity, subspecialty coordination, data liquidity, interoperability, and cross-site workflows. Epic’s position as a category leader reflects the continued importance of enterprise-scale clinical infrastructure in children’s hospitals and pediatric academic medical centers.

2. Pediatric ambulatory platforms are separating from generic EHR models

Pediatric ambulatory groups and children’s hospital-affiliated networks continue to require functionality that generic adult-centered systems often do not prioritize: age-based templates, vaccine workflows, growth charts, teen privacy, family communication, school forms, recall management, and pediatric financial workflows. PCC and Office Practicum are category leaders in this pediatric-specific ambulatory segment.

3. Ambient AI documentation is becoming a clinical-capacity strategy

Abridge’s category leadership reflects the acceleration of AI-enabled clinical documentation as children’s hospitals and pediatric practices search for ways to reduce after-hours charting, improve documentation timeliness, support billing accuracy, and preserve clinician focus during patient encounters.

4. Revenue cycle, patient access, and financial engagement are now board-level pediatric issues

Experian Health, Cedar, Waystar, and Ensemble Health Partners represent different but increasingly connected parts of the pediatric financial operating stack: patient access, identity, eligibility, prior authorization, payer connectivity, claims, billing, patient payments, collections, and outsourced revenue-cycle execution. These functions are receiving sharper attention as children’s hospitals manage reimbursement pressure, denials, authorization friction, patient-family financial stress, and margin risk.

5. Virtual care and behavioral health are expanding beyond the hospital walls

Hazel Health’s category position reflects growing interest in pediatric access models that reach children through school-based and home-based virtual care, especially for mental health and physical health services that can keep students connected to care before conditions escalate.

6. Throughput, imaging, and medication management are becoming resilience infrastructure

TeleTracking, Sectra, and Omnicell represent operationally critical categories that directly influence bed visibility, transfer acceptance, diagnostic workflow, medication safety, pharmacy efficiency, and system capacity. In children’s hospitals, these functions are not back-office technology domains; they are direct levers for access, safety, throughput, and pediatric subspecialty care delivery.

Black Book: Pediatric Buyers Are Demanding Proof of Fit, Not Vendor Breadth Alone

The report’s pediatric-adapted 18-KPI framework is designed to help buyers evaluate vendors on strategic alignment, innovation, training, cultural fit, trust, breadth of offering, deployment, customization, interoperability, scalability, vendor expertise, reliability, brand integrity, value-add, financial viability, data security, support, and technology/process improvement. Black Book’s methodology states that vendors are evaluated through 18 operational excellence performance areas, with client-user ballots organized by vendor function, client size, installed software, service line, geography, and product domain.

For pediatric provider organizations, that framework is especially important because the wrong technology decision can create downstream operating risk: implementation drag, clinical-workflow mismatch, family-access frustration, privacy exposure, staff resistance, poor integration, unsupported specialty workflows, medication-safety gaps, or weak revenue-cycle lift.

“Children’s hospitals are moving past technology enthusiasm and into technology accountability,” Brown added. “The market winners will be vendors that can prove they understand pediatric care delivery, not just hospital IT. That means measurable performance in access, workflow, revenue, privacy, safety, resilience, and family experience.”

Report Availability

The State of Digital Healthcare Technology in Children’s Hospitals 2026 eBook is available for registration and download from Black Book Market Research. The report is designed for children’s hospital executives, pediatric academic medical centers, freestanding children’s hospitals, pediatric specialty networks, ambulatory pediatric enterprises, physician leaders, digital-health strategists, investors, consultants, and healthcare technology vendors. Industry stakeholders can receive the report via https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/state-of-digital-healthcare-technology-in-childrens-hospitals-2026

About Black Book Research

Black Book Market Research, LLC is an independent healthcare technology market research company based in Tampa, Florida. The company provides healthcare technology intelligence, competitive research, vendor performance evaluation, and client-experience-based market analysis for healthcare organizations, vendors, investors, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

Media Contact: Black Book Press Office

1-800-863-7590 research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

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