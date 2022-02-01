2024 Nissan Rogue Pricing Starts at $28,320

Refreshed crossover is first Nissan with Google built-in for more convenient connectivity

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offering the most standard safety features1 and best gas-engine fuel economy in its class2, the refreshed 2024 Nissan Rogue will be on sale soon with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)3 of $28,320.









The 2024 Rogue is the first Nissan available with Google built-in4, featuring Google Assistant, Google Maps and more from Google Play on a 12.3-inch color touchscreen (SL, Platinum grades). With class-exclusive Google built-in5 integrated directly into the vehicle, all these features can be used without pairing or plugging in a phone. They also allow a more seamless use of existing Google Account information: for instance, addresses or points-of-interest saved on the Google Maps website or mobile app (when signed in) can easily be selected in Rogue’s touchscreen for use as a navigation destination. Learn more about Google built-in.

Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ are standard on all Rogue grades (wired on S/SV, wireless on SL/Platinum), ensuring drivers can choose the connectivity functions they’re most comfortable using.

The 2024 Nissan Rogue features new front and rear fascias, a new version of Nissan’s V-motion grille, new inner taillights and satin-finish exterior badges. The premium look and feel of Rogue Platinum is further elevated with enhancements including gloss-black fender, lower exterior and front fascia trim pieces, a new 19-inch wheel design, and a new available Chestnut brown leather upholstery with a richer, darker color.

Nissan Safety Shield® 3606 is standard on all grades for increased peace of mind. The suite of advanced safety technologies includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.

Additional driver assistance technologies include available ProPILOT Assist7, which provides steering assistance and Intelligent Cruise Control for highway driving, and available ProPILOT Assist 1.1 (SL, Platinum), which uses data from the vehicle’s navigation system to help proactively adjust Rogue’s speed ahead of freeway interchanges and curves.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices for the 2024 Nissan Rogue:

Model MSRP Rogue S FWD $28,320 Rogue SV FWD $30,010 Rogue SL FWD $35,170 Rogue Platinum FWD $38,600 Rogue S AWD $29,820 Rogue SV AWD $31,510 Rogue SL AWD $36,670 Rogue Platinum AWD $40,100 Destination and handling $1,365.

Factory-Installed Options S SV SL Platinum SV Premium Package $2,100 • SL Premium Package $1,290 • Platinum Premium Package $990 • Premium Paint w/ Two-Tone (Body/Roof) $745 • • Premium Paint $395 • • • • Two-Tone Paint (Body/Roof) $350 • •

Port-Installed Options S SV SL Platinum Splash Guards $250 • • Chrome Rear Bumper Protector $170 • • • • External Ground Lighting $620 • • Roof Rail Cross Bars $395 • • Splash Guards $250 • Splash Guards $250 • USB Charging Cable Set $90 • • • • Floor Mats, 1-piece Cargo Area Protector, Seatback Protector and First Aid Kit $445 • • Floor Mats, 2-piece Cargo Area Protector, Seatback Protector and First Aid Kit $445 • • Retractable Cargo Cover $195 • • • • Illuminated Kick Plates $400 • • • • Interior Accent Lighting $350 • • Frameless Rearview Mirror w/ Universal Remote $400 • • • • Dash Cam – Dual Camera Drive Recorder $360 • •

Full specifications on all 2024 Nissan Rogue grades, as well as fuel economy, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

_________________________________________________

1 AutoPacific Segmentation. 2024 Rogue vs. latest in-market competitors (excludes EV competitors). See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Base Models Compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites.



2 AutoPacific segmentation (excluding hybrids and electric vehicles). 2024 EPA Fuel Economy Estimates from 28 City/34 Highway to 30 City/37 Highway for 2024 Nissan Rogue.



3 MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,365.



4 Google, Android, Google Play, Google Maps and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Wireless use of Android Auto requires a compatible Android 11.0+ phone and compatible active data plan. Check g.co/androidauto/requirements for compatibility. Use feature only when safe and legal. Subscription service



5 Not equipped on all vehicles. AutoPacific segmentation EXCLUDES EVs. Comparison based on 2024 Nissan Rogue vs. latest non-EV in-market competitors in Mid-Size XSUV Segment. Activation of NissanConnect Services SELECT package and connectivity service required. Driving is serious business and requires your full attention. Only use features when safe and legal to do so. Never program while driving. App subscriptions may be required. GPS mapping may not be detailed in all areas or reflect current road status. Data rates may apply. Subject to third party service availability. Google, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC. See www.nissanusa.com/connect/legal.



6 Nissan Safety Shield technologies can’t prevent all collisions or warn in all situations. See Owner’s Manual for important safety information.



7 ProPILOT Assist and ProPILOT Assist 1.1 cannot prevent collisions. It is the driver’s responsibility to be in control of the vehicle at all times. Always monitor traffic conditions and keep both hands on the steering wheel. System operates only when lane markings are detected. Does not function in all weather, traffic and road conditions. System has limited control capability and the driver may need to steer, brake or accelerate at any time to maintain safety. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Kaitlyn Jefferson



Specialist, Nissan EVs, SUVs & Trucks Communications



Kaitlyn.Jefferson@nissan-usa.com

Jeff Wandell



Manager, Nissan EVs, SUVs & Trucks Communications



Jeff.Wandell@nissan-usa.com