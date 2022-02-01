2024 Nissan Kicks pricing starts at $20,790

Stylish crossover boasts best-in-class fuel economy and extensive safety technology

With daring style, best-in-class fuel economy1 and standard Nissan Safety Shield® 3602, the 2024 Nissan Kicks is on sale now with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)3 of $20,790.









The 2024 Kicks SV and SR now include NissanConnect® Services4, featuring a Wi-Fi hotspot, as standard. NissanConnect® Services now includes a three-year trial. The telematics feature works with the MyNISSAN smartphone app. On equipped vehicles, features include remote door lock/unlock, remote engine start/stop5, vehicle health report and emergency calling.

Kicks offers buyers a choice of three compelling grades – S, SV and the sporty SR – each with a high level of features at an accessible value. Economical to own, EPA fuel economy ratings are up to 31 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined.

Key features on Kicks SV include 17-inch alloy wheels, Intelligent Cruise Control6, a 7-inch Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Remote Engine Start, and NissanConnect® with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. The SR grade enhances the crossover’s appearance with black-painted outside mirrors and roof rails, a dark chrome front grille and a roof-mounted spoiler. Kicks SR also adds LED headlights and fog lights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Intelligent Around View® Monitor7 and automatic climate control.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices3 for the 2024 Nissan Kicks: Model MSRP Kicks S $20,790 Kicks SV $22,650 Kicks SR $23,350 Destination and handling $1,335.

Factory-Installed Options S SV SR Premium Paint w/ Two-Tone (Body/Roof) $650 • • Premium Paint $395 • • Two-Tone Paint (Body/Roof) $250 • • SR Premium Package $1,390 • 17″ Black Alloy Wheels $545 • •

Port-Installed Options S SV SR Splash Guards Grain (4 pc) $220 • • • Exterior Package (Crossbars, Exhaust Finisher) $435 • • USB Charging Cable Set $90 • • • Carpeted Floor Mats w/ Cargo Mat $235 • • • Illuminated Kick Plates $460 • • Door Sill Plates $110 • Interior Electronics Package (Interior Ambient Lighting, Door Pocket Light, Frameless Auto-dimming Mirror w/ Universal Remote) $575 • • • Center Armrest w/ Storage $320 • Rear Spoiler $445 • • External Ground Lighting $275 • • • Dash Cam – Dual Camera Drive Recorder $360 • •

Full specifications on all 2024 Nissan Kicks grades, as well as fuel economy, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com.

1. AutoPacific segmentation. Comparison based on 2024 Nissan Kicks vs. latest in-market competitors in XSUV Subcompact Segment (excluding hybrids, alternative fuel and electric vehicles). Base models compared. 2024 EPA Fuel Economy Estimates 31 City/36 Highway/33 Combined for 2024 Nissan Kicks S. Actual mileage may vary. 2. Nissan Safety Shield technologies can’t prevent all collisions or warn in all situations. See Owner’s Manual for important safety information. 3. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,335. 4. For more information, see dealer, owner’s manual, or www.NissanUSA.com/connect/legal. 5. Remote Engine Start System to be used only in accordance with laws or rules in effect in your vehicle’s location. 6. Intelligent Cruise Control uses limited braking and is not a collision avoidance or warning system. Driver should monitor traffic conditions and brake as needed to prevent collisions. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. 7. Around View Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

