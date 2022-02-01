2024 NAB Show: FOR-A and Aveco Bring Full-Scale News Automation to Broadcasters of all Sizes

An intuitive production automation package from FOR-A and Aveco will be front and center in the FOR-A 2024 NAB Show booth (C4507) this year. FOR-A HVS Series production switchers, Insight video servers and ClassX graphics systems are now tightly integrated with Aveco ASTRA Studio production automation and GEMINI media management systems in a powerful package targeting broadcasters – particularly mid-sized, small-market and public stations.

The first broadcaster to roll out the package is Lockwood Broadcast Group’s KTEN-TV serving the Sherman, TX and Ada, OK market. Aveco’s ASTRA production automation integrated with the FOR-A HVS-490 video switcher provides KTEN with an end-to-end production system, with easy access to graphics, servers, and routers.

“We’ve never worked with an automation system that was this easy to implement into our existing set up before,” said David Tillery, KTEN-TV. “With a pre-filled template that controls lights, camera shots, the switcher, routers, we can make changes on the fly and get stories on the air. It’s so simple to operate yet makes our broadcasts look as sophisticated as a network broadcast.”

“The FOR-A/Aveco system has clearly elevated KTEN’s production values as our viewers can attest,” said Bob Pectelidis, Director of Corporate Engineering, Lockwood Broadcast Group. “As a private broadcast company with nine stations in eight markets, we’re always looking for ways to increase viewer engagement with powerful and cost-effective technology. We are very pleased with our partnership with FOR-A and Aveco. Their lifetime product support is also a huge benefit.”

Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A Americas, added, “We’re thrilled that Lockwood Broadcast Group has selected our system, and we look forward to additional collaboration in the future. The Lockwood Broadcast Group is a pioneering broadcast organization, and we’re proud of the confidence they’ve placed in our production automation technology.”

FOR-A will exhibit in booth #C4507 during the 2024 NAB Show, running from April 14-17 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Save the Date: FOR-A will also hold an NAB welcome reception, “FOR-A Connect,” on Saturday, April 13th at 4pm in Room N240/242.