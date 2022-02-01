2024 Brings New Partnerships for Pliant Technologies

Brand Expands its Network and Welcomes New Dealers and Manufacturer Reps

AUBURN, AL, FEBRUARY 13, 2024 — Pliant Technologies has recently expanded its network with several new dealers and manufacturer representatives in multiple regions throughout the United States. These leading technology solutions firms will now provide Pliant’s flexible, dependable, and cost-effective communication solutions to a broader demographic, including its CrewCom, MicroCom, and SmartBoom lines of products.

Included amongst the new dealers representing the Southeast region are The Design Oasis (FL); Black Key Productions (FL); Strata (GA); Newtech Systems (KY); Avant Communication & Technology (KY); Creative Sound and Lighting (NC), and Bradfield Stage Lighting (TN). The latest dealers handling the Midwest include Simoni Systems (MI), SLS Production Services (MI), Striv AV (NE), and Majic Productions (WI). PureTek Group (NJ) is a new dealer for the Northeast, Bounce Multimedia (TX) will cover the Southwest region, and TVS Pro (UT) is the latest dealer in the West.

Additionally, the brand’s latest manufacturer representatives include AudioPros, LLC (Manchester, CT/Northeast) and Network Marketing (Minneapolis, Wisconsin, Dakotas, Kansas and Missouri).

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome each of these firms to the Pliant Technologies’ family,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant Technologies. “Through this substantial expansion of our dealer and rep network, we look forward to not only increasing brand awareness, but also placing our trusted communication solutions into the hands of more users looking to upgrade their intercom systems.”

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.