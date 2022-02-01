2023 Nissan Versa delivers on affordability with prices starting at $15,730

Versa offers range of safety technologies at an attractive value

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Featuring additional available technology and refreshed front-end styling, the 2023 Nissan Versa goes on sale next month with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $15,730.





Versa offers strong value at a time when costs and inflation are top of mind for drivers. In a recent survey of vehicle owners and lessees conducted by Nissan2, more than half of respondents – 53% – identified affordability as one of the most important attributes in a new vehicle, closely followed by fuel economy (34%).

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2023 Nissan Versa:

Model MSRP Versa S (5-speed manual) $15,730 Versa S (Xtronic CVT) $17,400 Versa SV $19,020 Versa SR $19,720

For the 2023 model year, Versa builds on its already impressive customer value with the addition of new available features including a class-exclusive wireless smartphone charging pad3, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot and an 8-inch touchscreen. A new S Plus package enhances the most affordable Versa grade with the addition of Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, 16-inch alloy wheels and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat.

The 2023 Versa also receives a redesigned front fascia and grille, new Nissan brand logos inside and out, a new 17-inch alloy wheel design on Versa SR and a new available Gray Sky Pearl paint color.

Versa continues to reset expectations around compact sedans by including the most standard safety technologies in its class4, with standard Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist. Available technologies include Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Full specifications on all 2023 Nissan Versa grades, as well as fuel economy, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

