2023 Game Developers Conference Showcase Begins Today Offering Digital Content and Networking Opportunities for the Dev Community

The GDC Summer Showcase Brings Together the Global Game Dev Community Online to Experience Exciting Sessions, Interactive Roundtables, and More from June 27-29

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC) Showcase begins today, offering an all-digital event designed to unite the global dev community online. The three day virtual conference will feature live fireside chats, interactive roundtables, networking opportunities, new and past GDC sessions with live speaker Q&As, and insights from some of the top companies in the industry. The event is presented in partnership with Gala Games.

“The new all-digital format of GDC Showcase gives us the perfect way to widen the scope and availability of GDC for developers around the world, giving new faces and old friends alike an opportunity to engage with the best of what GDC has to offer,” said Stephenie Hawkins, Event Director at Informa Tech. “The robust three-day event coupled with the charming pixel art world of the Gather platform form the perfect format for the global game community to connect with and learn from industry experts, all from the comfort of their own home.”

GDC Showcase will begin with two days of sessions from top industry experts that cover the core pillars of game development, including Advocacy, Design, Programming, Audio, Business & Marketing, Production & Team Leadership and Visual Arts. These include fireside chats hosted by Game Developer editor-in-chief Danielle Riendeau with Veronica Peshterianu, Chief Operating Officer and Production Lead at System Era, and Game Developer Senior Editor Bryant Francis with Raph Koster, CEO of Playable Worlds, Inc. In addition, attendees can look forward to new sessions from the art team behind We Are OFK and the engineering director for Cyberpunk 2077, as well as live podcast interviews with Rod Humble, Charlie Cleveland and others. Plus, past GDC Classic Game Postmortem Sessions with Lemmings’ Mike Dailly, OUT OF THIS WORLD’s Eric Chahi and Fallout’s Timothy Cain will be streamed and accompanied by each of the presenters answering incoming questions live via text chat.

“We are really proud of the diverse lineup of speakers we’ve secured for this year’s showcase and even more excited that attendees worldwide can access this content wherever they may be,” said Ashley Corrigan, Conference Manager at Informa Tech. “We look forward to introducing new faces to the global community and revisiting some of our favorite GDC sessions with the original speakers available live to answer questions with today’s point of view in mind.”

The last day, June 29, will be a full day of interactive roundtables covering topics including delivering effective feedback, automated testing, tools design, technical artistry, game narrative and more, giving attendees the opportunity to ask top industry experts like Jeff Hesser and Andrew Fray questions about their past and present projects, and beyond. In addition, esteemed game developer and GDC Advisory Board member, Kimberly Voll, will be leading a session titled, “GDC Submission Q&A with Kimberly Voll,” where she will share best practices for any attendees interested in submitting a talk proposal for the Game Developers Conference 2024.

The session content will be available on-demand through Friday, July 14 and on-demand content features captions for English, Spanish, Japanese and Mandarin. For more details on the Game Developers Conference, please visit the GDC’s official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

About GDC

The Game Developers Conference® (GDC) is the world’s largest professional game industry event with market-defining content for programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, business decision-makers, and others involved in the development of interactive games and immersive experiences. GDC brings together the global game development community year-round through events and digital media, including the GDC Masterclass, GDC Vault, gamedeveloper.com, Game Developer Jobs, Independent Games Festival and Summit, and the Game Developers Choice Awards.

GDC is organized by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information visit www.informa.com.

Contacts

Hiro Ito | fortyseven communications



[email protected]