20 Nations, 1 Mission: Global Education Leaders Are Meeting in Istanbul to Conquer the AI Challenge

The 7th Türkiye Educational Technologies Summit will unite 20 Ministers to shape the future of learning, emphasizing AI and critical-thinking skills.

The future of education, spanning a learning population of 500 million, is set to be decided in Istanbul this June.

Türkiye is hosting the 7th Türkiye Educational Technologies Summit & Expo (TETZ 2026), a major international gathering that will convene Ministers of Education from 20 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The summit is scheduled for June 26-28, 2026.

The AI Pivot: Partnership, Not Competition

At the core of the three-day event is the crucial task of reshaping the global narrative around Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Türkiye is making it clear that its strategy is focused on placing human critical-thinking skills at the center of learning. The country is positioning AI not as a threat, but as an “instrument of cognitive partnership”.

Mustafa Canlı, Director General for Innovation and Educational Technologies at the Ministry of National Education, stressed the urgent need for transformation. “Türkiye is not waiting for the future; it is actively shaping it,” he stated, inviting global stakeholders to join the discussion.

What’s on the Agenda?

The 20 Ministers, alongside industry leaders and educators, will tackle high-stakes policy discussions aimed at:

Integrating AI into national education policies and curricula.

Setting the appropriate level of AI integration to maximize benefits without overwhelming students.

Evaluating modern remote and hybrid learning models.

The Summit will also be the platform for Türkiye to unveil its strategic framework for building resilient, data-driven learning ecosystems.

Türkiye: An EdTech Powerhouse

Türkiye’s position as the host highlights its extensive digital infrastructure and regional leadership. It operates one of the world’s largest EdTech ecosystems, currently serving 18 million students and nearly 1.2 million teachers.

The event is seen as a key gateway for international collaboration, bringing together government officials, technology companies, investors, and venture-capital networks from around the world. For more information, visit tetz.org.tr

