17 Robots, Teams From Around the World Vie for $8m in Prizes, November 4-5 in Long Beach, CA

The future of telepresence and technology is on display and for hands-on experience at the ANA AVATAR XPRIZE final testing event

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today marks the beginning of the ANA AVATAR XPRIZE testing competition in Long Beach, CA, where 17 teams from 10 countries will compete for the $8M grand prize purse. Sponsored by All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest, five-star airline, the ANA Avatar XPRIZE challenges teams to develop physical, human-operated robotic avatar systems that can execute tasks and replicate a human’s senses, actions and presence to a remote location in real-time, leading to a more connected world.





This free and public event, which is being held November 4-5, 2022 at the Long Beach Convention Center and streamed online, is the culmination of a four-year qualification process that began in March 2018.

Through November 5th, teams will push the limits of immersive telepresence technology—robotics combined with artificial intelligence, sensors, virtual reality (VR), haptics, and more—by testing their avatar creations on a series of complex tasks across a custom-built test course. More than 1,000 people are pre-ticketed to attend, including students, educators, and leaders in the fields of robotics, to get a first-hand view of the future of telepresence.

The teams arrived yesterday in Long Beach, to begin their setup and prepare for test runs in their team garages, preparing for the live testing runs, which begin on November 4th.

The final prize purse totals $8M, with the grand prize winner receiving $5M, and second and third place teams receiving $2M and $1M, respectively. To win, the teams must demonstrate the ability for the avatars to execute tasks across a variety of real-world scenarios and convey a sense of presence for both the operator and the recipient in those interactions.

“This competition is not only about advancing the future of robotics; it is, fundamentally, about the future of human connectivity,” said David Locke, Senior Program Director, ANA Avatar XPRIZE. “I’m excited to see the capabilities that the teams will bring at the end of this four-year journey with us making telepresence a reality.”

Leading technology organizations (Blue Origin, FIRST Robotics, JPL, ANA/avatar, SenseGlove, vROTOR), universities (USC, UCLA, IHMC), and others will also have interactive and experiential exhibits, as part of the XPRIZE Tech Fair, which will provide additional hands-on opportunities for attendees.

For those viewing online, the livestream will feature the teams running every 30 minutes from 1:00pm – 6:00pm PT on Friday and 10:00am-4:00pm PT on Saturday, with the detailed testing schedule available on the XPRIZE website. The winners will be announced at the main stage of the Long Beach Convention Center at approximately 4:30pm PT on Saturday, November 5.

See below to get your ticket or to watch history unfold here in LA County:

Date : November 4-5, 2022

: November 4-5, 2022 Time : 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM PST

: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM PST Location : Long Beach Convention Center, 300 East Ocean Boulevard Long Beach, CA 90802

: Long Beach Convention Center, 300 East Ocean Boulevard Long Beach, CA 90802 Cost : Free

: Free Advance Ticketing : https://www.xprize.org/prizes/avatar/finals-testing#reserveyourseat

: https://www.xprize.org/prizes/avatar/finals-testing#reserveyourseat Website : https://www.xprize.org/prizes/avatar

: https://www.xprize.org/prizes/avatar Assets for Media: Photos & B-Roll

