Westside Resilience Corridor churches and Groundswell, with sponsorship from QTS and support from Georgia Power, The Honey Baked Ham Co., and the Atlanta Police Department, unite to address food insecurity and strengthen community resilience.

On Saturday, November 21, 1,000 Westside Atlanta families received Thanksgiving meal bundles, estimated to feed a total of 13,000 residents, through Operation Full Table, a community-led initiative of four Westside Resilience Corridor churches working in covenant partnership with Groundswell. Sponsored by QTS, with support from Georgia Power, The Honey Baked Ham Co., and the Atlanta Police Department, the November 21 distribution brought together faith-based institutions, businesses, nonprofits, and volunteers to help families celebrate Thanksgiving with dignity and care.

The need was immediate. Within just 24 hours of registration opening, all 1,000 available Thanksgiving meal bundles-which each feed up to 13 individuals-had been reserved, underscoring the financial pressures facing families across Southwest Atlanta. For households navigating rising costs and competing necessities, the initiative offered meaningful support during a season when access to a full holiday meal should not be out of reach.

At the heart of Operation Full Table are four churches that joined forces in 2025 to form the Westside Resilience Corridor, a coalition of historic anchor institutions that aim to strengthen community resilience, improve affordability, and expand opportunities for the families they serve. The Corridor includes Providence Missionary Baptist Church, West Hunter Street Baptist Church, Community Church Atlanta, and Atlanta Good Shepherd Community Church, organized in covenant partnership with Groundswell.

Operation Full Table reflects the Westside Resilience Corridor’s longstanding commitment to helping families meet everyday needs while strengthening their ability to weather emergencies. Working with Groundswell, the churches are advancing efforts to improve housing quality, lower energy costs, expand workforce opportunities, and develop church-based resilience hubs with solar-plus-storage infrastructure.

On Saturday, November 21, the churches served as a local distribution network, welcoming registered families and providing individually packaged Thanksgiving meal bundles, feeding 10-13 individuals per bundle, prepared and delivered by The Honey Baked Ham Co. Volunteers from QTS, Georgia Power, Groundswell, and the participating congregations worked alongside one another, with the Atlanta Police Department supporting traffic coordination and safety.

For the Westside Resilience Corridor churches, this effort reflects a shared responsibility to serve their neighbors and the belief that meaningful community change begins with relationships, compassion, and collective action.

“There is something profoundly powerful about knowing that 1,000 families will gather around their Thanksgiving tables and break bread together because churches, corporations, and nonprofit organizations chose to unite in service to our community,” said Rev. Damon P. Williams, PhD, senior pastor of Providence Missionary Baptist Church. “Through the Westside Resilience Corridor’s Operation Full Table, we are demonstrating that when compassion meets collaboration, extraordinary things become possible.”

A Community Partnership Rooted in Service

Operation Full Table builds on the participating churches’ decades of community leadership, demonstrating how established community relationships can connect families with additional resources and support.

As sponsor of Operation Full Table, QTS contributed more than $200,000 to help purchase this year’s meal bundles and rallied local employees to volunteer at the church distribution sites. QTS serves the communities where it operates by promoting and championing the work of trusted local partners.

“For decades, these four churches have shown extraordinary care for their neighbors, and QTS is grateful for the opportunity to help expand their reach this Thanksgiving,” said Kimberly Hines, vice president of philanthropy at QTS. “Working alongside Georgia Power and Groundswell, our hope is that this gesture will magnify these longstanding programs to serve even more local families. Community partnership for us means listening and showing up to find meaningful ways to support organizations already making a difference, then bringing the people and resources together to amplify their important work.”

“These churches know their communities and have a long history of showing up for families when they need support,” said Latanza Adjei, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Georgia Power. “Through efforts like Operation Full Table, we have an opportunity to build on this work by bringing additional resources and partners together to support even more families. Georgia Power is proud to be part of efforts that recognize the important role these churches play every day and help extend their impact.”

Beyond Thanksgiving: Strengthening Community Resilience

While Operation Full Table addressed an immediate need, it also reflects a broader approach to community resilience taking shape across historic Westside Atlanta.

Through the Westside Resilience Corridor, the four churches and Groundswell are working to strengthen neighborhoods by improving housing quality, lowering household energy costs, expanding workforce opportunities, and developing church-based resilience hubs that provide everyday community benefits and support during emergencies.

With Operation Full Table, the Corridor extends that vision of resilience to food security, recognizing that resilient communities depend on families having access to essential resources and trusted institutions prepared to respond to local needs.

“Community resilience begins with caring for our neighbors and making sure families have what they need to thrive, both every day and in times of emergency,” said Matthew Wesley Williams, senior vice president of community development at Groundswell. “Groundswell is honored to serve as a covenant partner with the Westside Resilience Corridor.”

“Operation Full Table represents the Corridor’s shared commitment to food security as another key aspect of what resilience means in this community,” Williams added. “We are grateful to support our church partners as they bring Thanksgiving meals to families across Southwest Atlanta.”

Operation Full Table illustrates the role that community-led solutions, sustained relationships and coordinated resources can play in meeting community needs. From access to food and affordable energy to safer homes and emergency preparedness, the Westside Resilience Corridor is helping advance a model of community resilience grounded in local leadership and collective responsibility.

As families gather for Thanksgiving, this initiative is a reminder that community resilience grows when neighbors, institutions, and partners come together to invest in long-term infrastructure and meet the immediate affordability needs that families face daily.

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ABOUT THE WESTSIDE RESILIENCE CORRIDOR

The Westside Resilience Corridor is a coalition of four churches in historic Westside Atlanta-working in covenant partnership with Groundswell, Inc.-to strengthen community resilience. The Westside Resilience Corridor coalition includes Atlanta Good Shepherd Community Church, Community Church Atlanta, Providence Missionary Baptist Church, and West Hunter Street Baptist Church. Together, with support from Georgia Power, the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA), and the City of Atlanta, they are working to increase energy efficiency, improve housing quality, expand energy affordability, advance workforce development, and establish additional church-based resilience hubs with solar-plus-storage infrastructure.

ABOUT GROUNDSWELL

Groundswell lowers energy bills and strengthens resilience for our neighbors across rural, small-town, and urban America. We build community solar and resilience hubs that provide both everyday stability and emergency readiness. We deliver the repairs and efficiency upgrades that make homes healthier and safer, more affordable, and an asset they can pass on. Since 2009, we have built community power-aligning people, trust, and investment. With joy. And we measure every result so we can reach the next family. The last mile is our first mile.

ABOUT QTS

QTS is a global data center leader with unrivaled access to scalable infrastructure across North America and Europe. QTS delivers state-of-the-art data center solutions, robust connectivity, and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities at gigawatt scale. QTS prioritizes investing responsibly in the communities where it builds and operates.

Let’s connect: Q.com | 877.QTS.DATA

GROUNDSWELL CONTACT INFORMATION:

Kenrick Escalanti

Kenrick.escalanti@groundswell.org

(928) 304-0650

SOURCE: Groundswell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire