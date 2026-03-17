10 Los Angeles Film School Alumni Help Power 2026 Oscar-Winning Films

Alumni worked across four of this year’s biggest productions and were recognized as Academy Award-

worthy on Hollywood’s most iconic night.

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Alumni of The Los Angeles Film School contributed to several of the most honored films at the 98th Academy Awards, including One Battle After Another, Sinners, F1, and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

One Battle After Another, the night’s biggest winner with six Academy Awards including Best Picture, featured three Los Angeles Film School alumni on its production team. Chun-ning Chang (Film, 2013) served as an Additional Second Assistant Director, Devon Rush (Film, 2016) worked as a Digital Matte Painter at the visual effects studio Crafty Apes, and Justin Dickson (Film, 2008) served as the film’s Gaffer.

Sinners earned four Academy Awards, including Best Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score. Two Los Angeles Recording School alumni contributed to the film. Danielle Adams (Audio, 2015) worked as a Mix Technician on the project, while Travis Harrington (Audio, 2018) produced the Rod Wave song “Sinners” for the film’s soundtrack.

F1 and Avatar: Fire and Ash each took home one Academy Award during the ceremony. F1 won Best Achievement in Sound. Sofia Ochoa (Film, 2013) served as Key Assistant Location Manager on the production, coordinating filming logistics at racing circuits around the world. Chun-ning Chang (Film, 2013) also worked on the film as a Production Assistant, marking Chang’s second Oscar-winning production of the year.

Avatar: Fire and Ash received the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Angelina Ramsey (Film, 2007) served as Additional Crew within the film’s visual effects pipeline, while Derek Hultquist (Animation, 2013) worked as a Visual Effects Lead and Environment Layout Artist at Lightstorm Entertainment, contributing to the design of the film’s environments.

The Los Angeles Film School congratulates all alumni who worked on 2026 Academy Award-nominated and winning productions. To read more about our award-winning alumni, read our dedicated blog post.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999. Offering both in-person or online-based learning programs, students can earn Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Blvd. and the studios at 6690 Sunset Blvd., where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school’s faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY, Emmy and Oscar nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

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SOURCE The Los Angeles Film School