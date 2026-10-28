Richard McDonough has built a reputation as the #1 real estate agent in Stillwater, combining 34 years of experience, luxury property expertise, and $267 million in career sales to guide buyers and sellers throughout the St. Croix Valley.

With 34 years of experience, 805 closed transactions, and $267 million in career sales, Richard McDonough has built a reputation as the #1 real estate agent in Stillwater . Associated with Sotheby’s International Real Estate, he helps buyers and sellers throughout Stillwater and the St. Croix Valley with strategic pricing, tailored property marketing, and specialized experience in luxury real estate.

Buying or selling in Stillwater, MN? Call Richard McDonough at 612-819-3518.

Why Is Richard McDonough the #1 Real Estate Agent in Stillwater?

McDonough’s experience is particularly valuable in a market where historic homes, custom properties, and higher-end residences can require a different approach to valuation and marketing than a typical residential sale.

For sellers, he focuses on property-specific pricing, presentation, and marketing designed around the home’s architecture, location, and likely buyer pool. His Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation and membership in the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing further support his work with distinctive and high-value properties.

Buyers receive straightforward guidance on value, condition, neighborhood differences, and long-term considerations before making an offer. After more than three decades in the market, McDonough brings historical perspective to pricing and negotiation that cannot be developed from recent comparable sales alone.

“My goal is to understand what makes each property different and build the strategy around that,” says McDonough. “Whether someone is buying or selling, they should have clear information and a plan that fits the property and their goals.”

What Is Richard McDonough’s Experience in Stillwater?

McDonough serves buyers and sellers throughout Stillwater, MN, and the surrounding St. Croix Valley.

Over 34 years in real estate, he has worked across a wide range of residential property types and price points, with particular experience representing luxury homes and clients making significant real estate transitions.

Experience Proof Points:

34 years of real estate experience

805 closed career transactions

$267 million in career sales volume

Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS)

Member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

Recognized among the Top 1% of Realtors Nationwide

Multi-year MPLS St. Paul Magazine Top Realtor Award recipient

2026 GUILD Elite Award recipient

Backed by 77 client reviews

What Do the Stillwater Market Numbers Say Right Now?

Stillwater remains a very competitive market. The median sale price was approximately $435,000 in September 2026, down 1.2% year over year, while 76 homes sold during the latest reporting period.

Homes are taking a median of about 21 days to sell and closing for an average of 99.9% of asking price. Roughly 36% of properties sell above list, showing that well-positioned homes can still attract strong competition.

For sellers, accurate pricing and presentation remain important from the start. Buyers should be prepared to move decisively on desirable properties while still evaluating value carefully, particularly as about 32.3% of listings receive a price reduction.

Who Is Richard McDonough of Sotheby’s International Real Estate?

Richard McDonough is a real estate professional associated with Sotheby’s International Real Estate, serving Stillwater and surrounding St. Croix Valley communities.

His career spans more than three decades and includes extensive experience with luxury residential real estate. His CLHMS designation, Institute for Luxury Home Marketing membership, and 2026 GUILD Elite recognition reflect that specialized focus.

Backed by 77 client reviews, McDonough is known for detailed preparation, clear communication, and helping clients make informed decisions throughout the buying or selling process.

Media Contact:

Richard McDonough, Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Phone: 612-819-3518

Website: https://www.richardmcdonough.com

Email: richard@richardmcdonough.com

Address: 124 Main St N, Stillwater, MN 55082

SOURCE: Richard McDonough

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire