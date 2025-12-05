$1.25 Million Wrongful Death Settlement Secured by Matz Injury Law in Michigan Drunk Driving Case

Through strategy, empathy, and relentless advocacy, Matz Injury Law helped one family navigate unimaginable loss and regain financial stability and closure.

A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a devastating drunk driving crash on a quiet Southeast Michigan roadway, leaving behind a grieving family and a community in shock. After finishing a long restaurant shift, she accepted what seemed like a safe ride home from a trusted coworker. But the night took a tragic turn when the driver, who had been drinking during her shift, attempted a left turn into a gas station and was struck by another vehicle traveling nearly double the speed limit.

A Family’s Search for Answers and Accessible Legal Help

In the aftermath, the victim’s brother turned to Google in search of a “low-fee attorney” who could help without compounding the family’s financial strain. That search led him to Matz Injury Law, a Michigan-based firm known for compassionate advocacy and a reduced 22% contingency fee, significantly lower than the industry standard.

“This was one of the first major cases we received through an online search,” recalled attorney Jared Matz. “It reminded us how important affordability and accessibility are to grieving families.”

Turning a Complicated Case into a Clear Path Forward

Though the facts were heartbreaking, the legal hurdles were significant. Under Michigan law, a left-turning driver is typically presumed at fault, but the extreme speed and intoxication of the other driver created an opportunity to challenge that presumption.

Despite the speeding driver being uninsured, Matz uncovered a legal pathway to pursue partial liability against an insured vehicle involved in the crash. That strategy opened access to a $250,000/$500,000 auto policy and a $1 million umbrella policy.

Through investigation, negotiation, and relentless persistence, the team at Matz Injury Law successfully established shared fault, enabling the family to secure meaningful compensation within Michigan’s notoriously complex insurance framework.

Navigating Additional Claims to Prevent Delays

Adding another layer of complexity, a second passenger in the uninsured vehicle also suffered serious injuries. To prevent delays in the resolution, Matz coordinated with another attorney to represent that claimant, helping both parties reach a fair outcome without dragging the process through lengthy litigation.

“We weren’t willing to wait indefinitely or let the insurer delay justice,” said Matz. “We built trust, worked together across firms, and pushed until we got results.”

The case resolved with a $1.25 million settlement for the victim’s family and $250,000 for the other injured passenger.

Beyond the Case: Raising Awareness About Insurance Gaps

The outcome also highlighted a larger issue: the importance of uninsured motorist coverage. “It’s one of the most overlooked protections in auto insurance,” Matz noted. “It costs just a few dollars every six months, but it can mean the difference between recovery and financial devastation after a serious crash.”

Honoring a Life Through Advocacy and Action

Through strategy, empathy, and relentless advocacy, Matz Injury Law helped one family navigate unimaginable loss and regain financial stability and closure. The firm’s commitment to transparency, lower fees, and client-first advocacy continues to make justice more accessible for Michigan families facing their darkest moments.

