 ZipRecruiter Wins Two 2021 Comparably Awards

Awards are for Best Places to Work in Los Angeles and Best Sales Teams

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#jobs–ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com), a leading online employment marketplace, announced today that it has once again been honored with two of Comparably’s awards highlighting the best companies, including Best Places to Work in Los Angeles and Best Sales Teams honors.





The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles award is based on anonymous sentiment ratings submitted between March 2020 and March 2021 by employees across Los Angeles, in response to questions about their employers in core culture categories like compensation, leadership, and professional development opportunities to work-life balance, perks and benefits. The Best Sales Teams honor is derived from ratings provided by Sales employees nationwide in the same categories. ZipRecruiter has now won 16 Comparably Awards over the past 5 years, including the Best Company Culture, Best CEO, and Best Company for Diversity honors awarded in December 2020.

“ZipRecruiter is extremely proud of these awards, which continue to recognize our culture of supporting and developing our people,” said Renata Dionello, ZipRecruiter’s Chief People Officer. “Our focus on both the wellbeing of our employees and their professional development is integral to our success. Receiving these honors is especially meaningful to us now, because it reflects the ways we have been able to maintain our purpose, mission, and connection to each other after more than a year of not seeing our colleagues or clients face-to-face.”

“Despite an extremely challenging year for our employees, clients, and the nation’s job seekers, we have managed to strengthen our culture while finding new ways to serve and delight our customers,” said ZipRecruiter CEO Ian Siegel. “The workplace we created before the pandemic, and continued to build remotely, is integral to the innovations ZipRecruiter has rolled out over the past year in service of our mission of actively connecting people to their next great opportunity.”

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years* and is the #1 rated employment marketplace by G2.** Founded in 2010, the Santa Monica-based marketplace had, as of December 31, 2020, 772 employees across the United States, primarily in California and Arizona, and 68 employees in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Israel.

*Based on ratings information for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from the AppFollow platform, during the period of March 2017 to Feb 2021 for the job seeker apps of ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.



** Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as set forth in G2, Best Job Boards Software, https://www.g2.com/categories/job-boards?utf8=%E2%9C%93&order=top_shelf (last visited January 25, 2021).

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

ABOUT COMPARABLY

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at their experiences and allowing for comparison across gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

