ZipRecruiter Wins Three 2020 Comparably Awards

The Best Company Culture award reflects employee sentiment ratings of 20 core culture metrics, including compensation, perks & benefits, team leadership, career growth, and work-life balance. The Best Company for Diversity award is based on sentiment ratings of the same culture metrics from employees of color. And the Best CEO award reflects employee ratings of company CEOs. ZipRecruiter has now won 11 Comparably Awards in the past four years.

“ZipRecruiter is committed to delivering an excellent employee experience for all employees and supporting their career advancement,” said Renata Dionello, ZipRecruiter’s Chief People Officer. “Since the pandemic closed our offices, we’ve not only maintained but strengthened our company culture through frank and open communication, weekly All Hands CEO updates, frequent team video calls, and creative virtual social events. Early on, we sent employees all the equipment they would need to work from home comfortably and informed employees that they would be able to work remotely through August 31, 2021 to give them the certainty, freedom and flexibility they needed to adapt to the pandemic’s challenges.”

“I’m particularly honored to accept these awards in 2020, a year that has challenged organizations to think differently,” said ZipRecruiter CEO Ian Siegel. “ZipRecruiter’s mission to connect people to their next great opportunity is more important now than ever. Across the organization, I think everyone is inspired by the knowledge that we have an important role to play in the economic recovery. ”

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for millions of people every month and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android and is rated the #1 hiring site by employers in the US*. Founded in 2010, the Santa Monica-based marketplace has over 750 employees in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Israel.

* Based on G2 ratings as of November 1, 2020.

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

ABOUT COMPARABLY

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at their experiences and allowing for comparison across gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

