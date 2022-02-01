Yext Strengthens its Digital Experience Platform with Powerful New AI-Enabled Features in the Spring ‘23 Release

Yext makes it even easier for businesses to build robust digital experiences with Content Generation, DAM capabilities, a no-code website builder, and more.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GPT—Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced the availability of its Spring ’23 Release for early access.

With the Spring ‘23 Release, organizations can more easily leverage Yext’s Answers Platform to efficiently create, manage, and optimize digital experiences across search engines, websites, mobile apps, chatbots, customer portals, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. New features like Studio, Content Generation, and the File field type highlight the company’s commitment to driving continuous innovation into the composable, AI-enabled digital experience platform.

“Customers expect world-class digital experiences when engaging with businesses,” said Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. “With the introduction of these powerful new features, we even the playing field for businesses who are looking to compete against much larger companies. Our innovations are game-changers that will help companies deliver digital experiences that can compete head to head with the best out there.”

The Spring ’23 Release includes the following features:

Studio*: Studio is a new no-code visual editor that empowers technical and non-technical teams to write React and build high-performing websites with Yext’s Pages product. With Studio, anyone can develop statically generated, search engine optimized web properties with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface that writes React code, making it much easier for web teams to collaborate.

Studio is a new no-code visual editor that empowers technical and non-technical teams to write React and build high-performing websites with Yext’s Pages product. With Studio, anyone can develop statically generated, search engine optimized web properties with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface that writes React code, making it much easier for web teams to collaborate. Content Generation*: With the addition of Content Generation, Yext believes that the Knowledge Graph is the first content management system (CMS) on the market that automatically and proactively generates its own content. Content Generation uses multiple large language models (LLMs) and existing information from an organization’s Knowledge Graph to generate and suggest rich, business-specific content at scale.

With the addition of Content Generation, Yext believes that the Knowledge Graph is the first content management system (CMS) on the market that automatically and proactively generates its own content. Content Generation uses multiple large language models (LLMs) and existing information from an organization’s Knowledge Graph to generate and suggest rich, business-specific content at scale. DAM Capabilities: The File field type allows businesses to use the Yext Knowledge Graph as a digital asset management (DAM) system. PDFs, documents, video files, and other digital assets are hosted in Yext’s file storage system and can be served to various digital experiences with Yext’s consumer-grade APIs. Soon, file contents will be made searchable with Yext’s multiple natural language algorithms.

The File field type allows businesses to use the Yext Knowledge Graph as a digital asset management (DAM) system. PDFs, documents, video files, and other digital assets are hosted in Yext’s file storage system and can be served to various digital experiences with Yext’s consumer-grade APIs. Soon, file contents will be made searchable with Yext’s multiple natural language algorithms. Apple Business Connect: A new integration with the Business Connect API includes support for fast updates and gives Yext Listings customers greater control over their presence on Siri and Apple Maps. With the Spring Release, businesses can now leverage the Listings Verifier to confirm that information on Apple Maps listings matches content stored in their Knowledge Graph.

To learn more about the Spring ‘23 Release, register for an upcoming deep dive virtual event on April 12th at 11:00 AM EST.

*Studio and Content Generation are being released as Preview features, which allows for an extended early access period.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext’s Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

