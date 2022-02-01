Xerox to Showcase Scalable Digital Print Technologies and Automated Workflow Solutions at Hunkeler Innovationdays 2023

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beginning today through March 2, Xerox will present its portfolio of innovative digital print solutions to help print providers grow their business and deliver high-quality output for customers at Hunkeler Innovation Days (HID) in Lucerne, Switzerland. Xerox will showcase its end-to-end production print ecosystem from feeding to finishing to the Xerox Baltoro HF Inkjet Press and Xerox Iridesse Production Press that help print providers create stunning output for their customers in an automated and efficient way.

Also featured is the company’s automation workflow software, including:

New FreeFlow Vision with Predictive Analytics: eliminates time-consuming manual tasks, boosts capacity and reduces operating costs.

CareAR Assist Service Management Software: prevents and resolves problems using guided visual support reducing equipment downtime.

XMPie’s personalization platform: delivers data-driven and personalized communications and fully automated omnichannel campaign management.

These workflow solutions use automation and machine learning to help print providers improve workplace productivity, decrease turnaround times, and reduce costs to deliver a better customer experience.

“Xerox continues to invest in our portfolio of scalable production print technologies using AI, AR and data analytics to advance productivity and speed print providers on their digital transformation journey,” said Tracey Koziol, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Xerox. “Over the four-day event, we are delighted to share how our end-to-end production print ecosystem can help meet the varying needs of print providers and their customers.”

Xerox will further highlight its full spectrum of color and digital enhancements with Beyond CMYK that enable print providers to capture new business with applications that help their customers stand out from the crowd and in turn drive more revenue and profit.

In addition to Xerox’s exhibit located in Hall 2, booth 7 at Messe Luzern, the company is attending the Hunkeler Print Partner Conference and delivering a presentation on digital transformation during the DoxNet conference.

For more information about Xerox digital print solutions, visit Xerox.com.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power today’s workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, https://twitter.com/xerox, https://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, https://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Media

Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, [email protected]

Lisa Graham, Xerox, +1-310-258-6268, [email protected]