Xerox Launches New Solutions to Improve Hybrid Workplace Productivity and Security

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox today announced new and upgraded solutions to improve productivity and security for hybrid workers. These include innovative technologies designed for any organization to advance user experience, make the office a highly productive workplace choice, and enhance security wherever work happens.

Advancing the user experience anytime, anywhere

As part of the company’s mission to make work more productive for hybrid workers, Xerox implements mobile-ready features, granting the freedom and convenience to work at any time, from anywhere without the need for IT support. These solutions include:

Xerox Easy Assist App – This application allows users to manage their printer or MFP directly from a mobile phone and is compatible with most Xerox models. Easy Assist can help with installation, connecting to Wi-Fi networks, ordering supplies, providing status information such as out of paper, or obtaining support as required.

– This application allows users to manage their printer or MFP directly from a mobile phone and is compatible with most Xerox models. Easy Assist can help with installation, connecting to Wi-Fi networks, ordering supplies, providing status information such as out of paper, or obtaining support as required. CareAR® Instruct App – This visually immersive self-support application includes step-by-step guidance, instructional content, and interactive 3D visualization to help users perform routine maintenance tasks and solve common issues quickly. Available now on the Xerox VersaLink 400/405 Series, this will progressively expand to other Xerox models.

“As the workplace continues to evolve, employees are spending less time onsite and need the resources to be their most productive regardless of where they’re working. We continue to enhance our technology ecosystem to provide users the flexibility to improve their productivity from anywhere, without the fear of running into security threats,” said Tracey Koziol, executive vice president of Global Offering Solutions and chief product officer at Xerox.

Enabling a high–performing office environment

Xerox ® VersaLink ® B625 Multifunction Printer (MFP) – The first product in a new family of printers and MFPs, the VersaLink B625 is powered by ConnectKey ® Technology and designed for demanding workgroups. Featuring many of the same advanced capabilities of the AltaLink 8100 Series, the VersaLink B625 uses machine learning to recognize common tasks over time and suggests more efficient ways to accomplish those, eliminating programming steps and saving valuable time.



The MFP comes with single-pass high-capacity scanning to quickly turn hardcopy into digital files and initiate digital workflows. The VersaLink B625 users will also have direct access to the largest, award-winning portfolio of productivity enhancing apps hosted in the Xerox App Gallery and designed to automate complex or repetitive tasks.

– The first product in a new family of printers and MFPs, the VersaLink B625 is powered by ConnectKey Technology and designed for demanding workgroups. Featuring many of the same advanced capabilities of the AltaLink 8100 Series, the VersaLink B625 uses machine learning to recognize common tasks over time and suggests more efficient ways to accomplish those, eliminating programming steps and saving valuable time. The MFP comes with single-pass high-capacity scanning to quickly turn hardcopy into digital files and initiate digital workflows. The VersaLink B625 users will also have direct access to the largest, award-winning portfolio of productivity enhancing apps hosted in the Xerox App Gallery and designed to automate complex or repetitive tasks. Xerox® AltaLink® 8100 Series MFPs software – Xerox continues to upgrade its technology platform to enable clients’ digital transformation efforts with streamlined integration with most popular email solutions from Google, Microsoft and Apple. This latest functionality upgrade is yet another illustration of Xerox commitment to advance industry leading user experience.

Strengthening zero-trust security

The latest AltaLink 8100 Series MFPs software upgrade also adds a new security dashboard that provides an overview of all security settings in one place, making it easy for administrators to access, configure and monitor compliance with policies.

Modern, comprehensive end-point security features are ubiquitous across Xerox’s offerings. Committed to a zero-trust philosophy, Xerox security solutions implement authentication, encryption, and content security capabilities to protect devices, documents, and data from virtually every threat.

Availability:

The Xerox Easy Assist App and CareAR Instruct are available in all regions in the Apple App Store and Google Play

The Xerox VersaLink B625 MFP is available in the United States and Canada and will be extended to all regions throughout 2023

The Xerox AltaLink 8100 Series MFPs software will be available in all regions by the end of April

For more information about Xerox’s solutions for hybrid environments, visit Xerox.com.

