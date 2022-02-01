Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.

From October 4th – 5th, the event will include a compelling mixture of keynote presentations and customer information sessions, covering some of the industry’s hottest topics and a trip to Xerox’s Uxbridge Innovation Center.

Presentations include:

‘Bridging the Physical & Digital’ – Steve Bandrowczak, CEO at Xerox

‘Future of Automation & AI’ – Sophie Hackford, Global Technology Futurist

‘The Road to Carbon Neutrality’ – Lance Hill, Managing Director at Eight Plus and Premier Partner Advisor Council member

‘Smart Financial Moves’ – John Curtis, Senior Vice President, Global Offerings at FITTLE, Xerox Financial Services

“Xerox continues its mission to reinvent the print industry. We are working with our partners to close the gap between present and future and are using digital intelligence like AI, AR and data analytics to advance productivity and capability across our production portfolio,” said Xerox’s Senior Vice President of Global Offerings, Tracey Koziol. “During our two-day event, we will further collaborate with partners on our shared ambitions, provide updates on our innovative offerings and celebrate our partners’ industry-wide achievements and contributions.”

Xerox will also announce the winners of its ‘Best of Best Awards 2022,’ which celebrate Xerox graphic communications customers who best utilize its production technology to champion the fusion and passion of print. Now in their 6th year, Best of Best Award recognition is given to Xerox Premier Partners who continue to deliver exceptional results through innovation, creativity, image quality and business success.

To learn more about what’s planned for Premier Partners at the Forum click here.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power today’s workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

