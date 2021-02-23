World of Hyatt Provides Members More Rewarding Reasons to Break Away

New Bonus Journeys global promotion helps travelers get away and get rewarded with the ability to earn thousands of points and a free night

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World of Hyatt remains committed to caring for its members with more valuable experiences and rewarding offers that can help them break away through the joy of travel. Today, World of Hyatt announced the return of the Bonus Journeys global promotion, this time providing members the opportunity to accelerate point earnings and earn a free night.

Taking a break has never been more important as more people look for ways to care for their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing in these challenging times. More than six in 10 Americans agree they desperately need a vacation.* When members are ready to travel, World of Hyatt is ready to welcome them back – whether for a local getaway or luxurious stay to recenter; a new remote-work experience to break from routine; an adventurous trip to immerse in nature; or a restorative spa experience to relax and recharge.

“We’re hearing from members that they are feeling optimistic and hopeful about upcoming travel and many are planning trips,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “Bonus Journeys rewards our global members for prioritizing wellbeing by taking a well-deserved break, while making it easier to earn points to further inspire future travel and enjoy things like free nights, room upgrades, spa treatments, and dining.”

Break away with Bonus Journeys – Registration Now Live

World of Hyatt members can register now through May 15, 2021, to earn valuable rewards for qualifying nights from March 1 through June 15, 2021. Nights do not have to be consecutive and can include stays across 1,000+ locations worldwide:

Bonus Points earned through this global promotion are on top of the five Base Points members already earn for every eligible $1 USD spent on qualifying nights and more. There is no maximum number of points members can earn during the Promotion Period, and members must register before their stay to qualify toward earning points and a free night.

To register and for full promotion details including terms and conditions, please visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.

More rewarding offers and meaningful experiences

When World of Hyatt members feel ready to take a break, they can find inspiration for their Bonus Journeys and future travel with these valuable offers:

Visit worldofhyatt.com for full details and terms conditions for each of these promotions.

Hyatt’s top priority for welcoming guests and colleagues to Hyatt properties is doing it with their safety and wellbeing in mind. Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety. Guests and members planning future travel will continue to have peace of mind and increased flexibility with Hyatt’s flexible cancellation policy, reduced elite status qualifications to help members achieve or maintain elite status this year, and extended loyalty benefits. Furthermore, as an extension of Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, all 19 Hyatt resorts in Latin America have arranged for complimentary on-property COVID-19 testing through May 31, 2021, for guests traveling to the U.S.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation, one or more of its affiliates, and/or one or more hotels operating under a Hyatt brand.

*Destination Analysts, 2020

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key and exclusive member rates. With more than 22 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Exhale®, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at world.hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Offer Terms:

2K Bonus Points: You must be a member of World of Hyatt and register for the promotion between February 23, 2021 and May 15, 2021 to participate. To join World of Hyatt, visit worldofhyatt.com, and to register for the promotion, visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys. Only Eligible Nights completed after registration and between March 1, 2021 and June 15, 2021 (“Promotion Period”) will count towards this promotion. Beginning on your first eligible stay after registration, you will receive 2,000 Bonus Points for every 2 Eligible Nights at Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide and participating M life Rewards destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World (“SLH”) properties, and Lindblad expeditions.

Category 1-4 Free Night award: You will receive one (1) Category 1-4 Free Night award after completing 10 Eligible Nights after registration during the Promotion Period. Maximum one (1) Free Night Award may be earned under this promotion. Free Night Award is valid for 180 days from the date of issuance.

World of Hyatt Credit Card Bonus: Beginning on their first eligible stay after registration, World of Hyatt credit cardmembers will receive an additional 500 Bonus Points for every 2 Eligible Nights during the Promotion Period at Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide and participating M life Rewards destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World (“SLH”) properties, and Lindblad expeditions.

All points awarded under this promotion are Bonus Points. For the purpose of this promotion, an “Eligible Night” is defined as any night where a member is paying an Eligible Rate or redeems a free night award. Only the room occupied by the Member will count toward this promotion. You must provide your World of Hyatt membership number at the time of check-in for each stay. Please allow two to three weeks after check out for Bonus Points to be posted to your World of Hyatt account. Promotion not valid with other offers, promotions or discounts and is non-transferable. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this promotion with a suitable substitute promotion of equal value (if legally required) at any time due to actual circumstances. This promotion is subject to the terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program available at worldofhyatt.com/terms. Hyatt®, World of Hyatt®, and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. ©2021 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

Chase is not responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services. Bonus points will post directly to your World of Hyatt account and will not appear on your credit card statement.

Contacts

Glennie Janssen



Hyatt



+1 312 780 6120



[email protected]