Vidgo Gets New Look, New Logo & New Content

Sports and Entertainment Streaming Service Grows

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vidgo, America’s best value sports and entertainment streaming service, announced today that it is launching a new look, new logo and a streamlined user experience across all Vidgo platforms, including partnerships with connected TVs and newly launched Cinedigm bundle.





“We have reimagined what easy access to an affordable streaming service should look like,” said Derek Mattsson, Vidgo CEO. “With Vidgo’s app available on the most popular connected TV and streaming devices – including Roku, VIZIO, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices – our subscribers now have unlimited access to their favorite shows, sports and news at home and on the go.”

Vidgo’s new red, white and blue logo pays homage to the great U.S.A. while keeping its promise to offer subscribers the Freedom to be EntertainedSM. Vidgo offers one of the most diverse channel lineups, including 35 sports networks, NFL, NHL, the biggest international soccer tournaments and so much more.

Vidgo’s new user experience and recently updated UI with enhanced tile navigation offers a consistent viewing experience across every device and screen. The improved discovery feature provides intuitive access to favorite content, trending titles and new programming. Notably, Vidgo’s advanced search and filter capabilities enable users to view live and on-demand content by genre, title, popularity, language, geography and more.

Vidgo also is the first virtual MVPD to distribute premier enthusiast entertainment company Cinedigm’s content library. The partnership will bring Vidgo subscribers’ access to Fandor, Screambox, RetroCrush, The Bob Ross Channel, Dove, AsianCrush, El Rey Network, Bloody Disgusting, Comedy Dynamics and more, all showcased via an integrated program guide that offers genres from anime to sci-fi/fantasy to horror to top independent films from around the world.

Vidgo offers three cost-friendly streaming packages, beginning with Vidgo Plus for $59.95, with over 110 channels and more college sports than any other service, and a Premium plan at $79.95, with unlimited access to more than 150 television networks. VidgoMás features 42 live and on-demand Spanish-language channels for $39.95, including content from Univision and UniMás local broadcast stations, as well as Fox Deportes, Discovery Familia and many all-around entertainment options.

About Vidgo

Subscribers now have the Freedom to be EntertainedSM, affordably with a choice of watching content in real time, DVR, and on-demand on three devices simultaneously. It’s never been easier to watch what Americans love. Vidgo’s simple, elegant, and reimagined live TV streaming platform is a cost-friendly option for home viewing and on-the-go streaming – every TV fan can watch at home or on the go.

People Magazine named Vidgo Best Value for Live TV Streaming Services and Best Sports Streaming Service for Spanish Speakers People Magazine “ Vidgo is the best choice for viewers who want to stream fútbol with Spanish-language commentary.”

named Vidgo and Entertainment Weekly named Vidgo the Best Streaming Service for College Sports

named Vidgo the for College Sports TV Guide “If you love sports, Vidgo may be the ideal service for you.”

“If you love sports, Vidgo may be the ideal service for you.” The Desk “Sports fans who want a low-cost option to stream top-tier sports networks will have a hard time finding a better value than Vidgo.”

The Vidgo Plus starter package offers 110 channels including 32 sports channels; its Vidgo Premium package offers more than 150 channels and features 35 sports networks including NFL RedZone.

With the addition of its first original series, Bill O’Reilly’s Shock and Awe, this direct-to-consumer, independently owned streaming service offers the best value for on-demand video subscriptions – enabling subscribers to enjoy great TV without sacrificing quality.

The company is also meeting the growing demand for Latino TV streaming with its VidgoMás package featuring live and on-demand Spanish-speaking channels including some of the best sports, news, and entertainment.

For more information, please visit: www.vidgo.com

Contacts

Andrew Laszacs



Bob Gold & Associates

[email protected]

310-320-2010