Union Home Mortgage Named New Title Sponsor of Cleveland Marathon

Marathon organizers proud to partner with leading financial institution with local roots

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Cleveland Marathon announced today that Union Home Mortgage will become the new exclusive title sponsor of the race, one of the oldest in the United States and the largest in its region.

“Union Home Mortgage shares many core values with our organization and events, including our number one priority of putting people first,” said Jack Staph, president of the Cleveland Marathon. “We are proud to partner with a company that is committed to improving the lives of all Ohioans.”

Union Home Mortgage was founded in 1970 and has helped hundreds of thousands of people attain the American dream of home ownership. The company is expanding its headquarters in Strongsville, Ohio, later this year and plans to hire more than 100 new positions.

“We are thrilled to be the new title sponsor of the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon,” said Bill Cosgrove, president and CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “We are proud to be headquartered in the Cleveland area and believe in investing in our community to make it a better place for all of us. The marathon has exceptional leadership and has been a hallmark event and economic driver for our region for decades.”

The Cleveland Marathon was founded soon after Union Home Mortgage got its start. For nearly 50 years, both organizations have been innovating and working to serve their constituents, customers and community. Today’s announcement celebrates a joining of forces to make the Cleveland Marathon even stronger.

The Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon is scheduled to be held in person May 15-16, 2021. The marathon organizers continue to work closely with local and state officials to ensure the health and safety of its participants and will provide updates as warranted. For more information please visit www.ClevelandMarathon.com

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $10 billion in responsible lending per year.

About the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon

One of the 50 oldest races in the country, the 2021 Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon will take place May 15-16, 2021. The following opportunities are available for people to participate in the event: Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Kids’ Run and Challenge Series. Online registration and additional information are available at clevelandmarathon.com. There are opportunities for non-profit organizations to raise funds through their participation in the race through Cleveland Marathon Charities. Find out more at clevelandmarathon.com.

Contacts

Kaila Taton

440-863-3212

[email protected]