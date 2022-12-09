Tyler Henry Launches The Tyler Henry Collective on Fireside, The First Interactive Streaming Service, to Reach Fans Globally

Founded by Falon Fatemi & Mark Cuban, Fireside is the First Interactive Streaming Platform Powering the Studios, Networks & Streaming Services of the Future

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fireside and Tyler Henry, the most sought-after clairvoyant medium both in the United States and around the world, and star of the break-out hit NETFLIX series Life After Death with Tyler Henry and E!’s Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, announce an industry first partnership to pioneer his membership site, “The Collective”, on Fireside’s interactive streaming platform. For the first time ever, fans all over the world will have the opportunity to experience a reading with Tyler privately or in a live group setting through this virtual platform. With the international success of his two hit TV series, Tyler has fans in over 153 countries worldwide.

Tyler Henry shares, “My goal is to connect with and help as many people as possible and Fireside’s interactive technology will allow me to engage and talk directly with members of my Collective.”

Members of The Tyler Henry Collective will participate in live virtual group readings, potential for private readings, Q&A sessions, giveaways, special guest drop-ins, have early access to events and tickets and will be the first to learn about breaking news.

Tyler has done thousands of readings for fans and celebrities including Lizzo, RuPaul, Tiffany Haddish, Jim Parsons, Megan Fox, Chrissy Metz, Sophia Vergara, Howie Mandel and the Kardashians. Through his membership’s interactive experiences, his audience will have the ability to engage directly with him and receive intimate and personal readings that celebrities and his clients have received for years.

“Tyler is the most sought after medium in the world with a waitlist for a reading that is over 600,000 people. Through Fireside, now his unique gifts can transcend the walls of venues to reach his global fandom,” says Fireside CEO & Co-Founder Falon Fatemi.

During this growth phase, Fireside also recently expanded its business leadership team, adding James Bolosh as Head of Entertainment and Kelly Wickstrom as Director of Talent Development to support upcoming industry first network launches. Bolosh previously held roles including President and CCO of Marcus Entertainment and Senior Vice President of CNBC where he oversaw the networks top-rated series The Profit. His multi-faceted experience and deep industry relationships were forged through senior program development positions across leading media properties such as A&E Networks and shows like Tiny House Nation, Scripps – now Warner Bros. Discovery and shows like HGTV’s Design Star and House Hunters International – and Viacom shows like VH1’s Driven and MTV’s Friendzone. Emmy award winning Wickstrom was most recently Vice President, Branded Content and Development at Marcus Entertainment where she led the development, strategy and production for results-driven branded content across all platforms. Previously she held senior production roles at TelePictures (Extra!) and E! (E! News & Live From E!).

Currently, Fireside is available on all iOS devices and shows can be consumed through a browser. For more information on joining The Tyler Henry Collective, please visit www.firesidechat.com/thetylerhenrycollective or download Fireside for iOS here.

About Fireside

Co-Founded by serial entrepreneurs Falon Fatemi and Mark Cuban, Fireside is the first interactive Web3 streaming platform and the only platform that turns creators, brands, and organizations into the studio, networks, and streaming services of the future. For more information on Fireside visit www.firesidechat.com, www.thetylerhenrymedium.com or download Fireside for iOS here.

