TSL to Spotlight Enhanced Power and Universal Control Solutions at ISE 2022

Brand Updates Power Distribution Units, Showcases Universal Control Panels

Barcelona, May 3, 2022 – As AV and system integrators continue to face more complex workflows, typically pulling in feeds from around the globe, be it for live events, houses of worship, large-scale conferences or even broadcast programming, the need for a seamless collaborative remote environment is necessary. Streamlined maintenance and minimized energy consumption has become a priority as has the need for a control system that can properly manage a proliferation of source feeds. With this in mind, TSL launches new updates to its Power Distribution Units (PDU) and showcases its Universal Control Solutions at ISE 2022 (Booth 5K410).

The new Intelligent PDU’s have increased functionality, offering enhanced levels of power monitoring and management, providing operators extra peace of mind with a more streamlined workflow. In addition, TSL’s updated PDUs help companies meet sustainability goals as the devices can act under instruction to selectively switch off power when not in use, either remotely or onsite, further supporting flexibility and energy and cost savings.

TSL’s new ethernet connected PDUs have been designed to handle up to 32 amps (A) with optional auto-failover/auto supply and lifted the entry level amps from 16 to 20, as customers deploy more high-powered equipment. The new design also includes an upgrade from 12 to 14 outputs, each one capable of delivering up to 10A, enabling customers to power more units from one PDU.

With a full suite of alarms, each PDU acts as a ‘window into the rack’ warning of under or over input voltage, over current, over temperature, under or over current for each outlet, fuse fail or power fail. When powering remotely sited equipment, these functions help the engineering team quickly and efficiently establish when a piece of connected equipment has failed, saving valuable time.

TSL will also be showing its Data Centre Infrastructure Monitoring (DCIM) solution, which is monitored by SNMP and can be used with both TSL PDU’s, as well as third party equipment. The DCIM solution features comprehensive monitoring, alarming and power usage metrics, presented on an intuitive dashboard.

“Power is one of the most exciting investments we have made at TSL,” says Mark Davies, Director of Products and Technology at TSL. “These latest upgrades to our power products are based on a massive R&D effort that is 18 months in the making. We listened to our customers to understand their ongoing challenges and delivered a new solution that provides them with more power and control over their system infrastructure, from multiple racks in large data centres to single racks in remote locations.”

TSL will also be showcasing its range of Universal Control Panels. The panels work independently and have extended features to enable users to do much more than controlling a device. As a compact control system, the panels are able to support standards such as SNMP, as well as the ability to have commands programmed directly into support message strings. Each button can show status information or custom text and is able to trigger events. An event can be a single device parameter or a salvo of commands; dim the lights, close the blinds, turn on the projector and switch the audio, all from a single button press.

The USP control panels are adaptable, powerful, easy to setup and maintain and come in a number of shapes and sizes to suit any installation – from the compact IP Control Buddy to the 30 key Shotbox. Each panel includes ethernet, serial and GPIO connectivity and user configuration is easily performed via the dedicated web interface.