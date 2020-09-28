TSL Products Focuses on Connectivity Solutions for its Broadcast Control Solutions

Latest Advancements Include AIB-4, Web-keys for Control Panels and PTZ Camera Control through TallyMan Virtual Panels

Marlow, UK, September 28, 2020 – TSL Products, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadcast workflow solutions, has updated its advanced broadcast control panel offerings with its new AIB-4, Web-keys for control panels and PTZ camera control through its TallyMan Virtual Panels. TSL’s control systems allow broadcasters to visualise their control workflows and bring all key operations together into an intuitive and easy to maintain interface, simplifying the user experience for broadcast applications.

For customers regularly moving between multiple production locations where connectivity may be unknown, TSL’s AIB-4 can bridge systems to achieve key functionality required in any system, anywhere. The AIB-4 has the ability to provide a choice of communication paths (IP, audio channels, open intercom channel paths and POTS connection) back to the station, which is especially beneficial for sports broadcast applications as these live events are commonly presented at a range of facilities. TSL’s AIB range is also ideal for remote control, interfacing old and new kits or simplifying device monitoring for large and small projects. Simply select the communication path from the front panel or change it back at the station via the web page to transfer GPI on/off signals such as tally status. With AIB products, users can also send a TCP or UDP message or turn on a GPI to send a Serial or Ethernet message/command remotely.

Recent customer demand calls for software-based solutions for remote device control. This need led to the company’s development of a virtual screen-based “Web-Key” for use with the Universal Control Switches (USP3). By deploying a system controller at network operation centres and regionally located production control rooms, Under-Monitor Display (UMD) information, as well as triggers to cue and activate assorted devices, can be seamlessly back hauled in real-time to where they’re needed. In this case, the USP3 panels act as “glue” devices that help disparate subsystems communicate while maintaining a seamless workflow. Both virtual and physical control buttons can advance a MOS-enabled newscast rundown, initiate a live-event commercial breakthrough station automation, reroute signals and much more.

Systems engineers want to choose the equipment that best meets their needs—whether the focus is for quality and capabilities, for operational functionality, and/or for budget. With the rise of PTZ and remote cameras being used for recent sporting and live events as the COVID-19 lockdown eases, TSL customers are realising the full capabilities and benefits of their TallyMan advanced control systems. Through its Virtual Panels software, TSL can provide broadcasters with complete granular control, preset set/recall and tally control for cameras located anywhere. For operators, this means providing access to pan, tilt and zoom controls, and engineers with white balance and iris controls, maximising quality and eliminating errors by ensuring that personnel are presented only with the controls they need. Additionally, TallyMan now features a range of new protocols, allowing customers to continue to interface and integrate their systems.

“Our control panel solutions allow broadcasters to coordinate facility-wide operations and get information to those who need it, when they need it, where they need it,” says Mark Davies, Director of Products and Technology at TSL Products. “From advanced control systems built on an open architecture with an extensive protocol library, to virtual panels that allow you to take visual control of your configurations, our universal panels are designed to work alongside any existing infrastructure, or standalone without the need to invest in an additional system controller.”